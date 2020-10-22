BERLIN – As the library works through the phases of its reopening plan, officials this week discussed when and how its branches would reopen to the public in a limited capacity.

On Oct. 13, Library Director Jennifer Ranck presented the Worcester County Library Board of Trustees with an update on virtual programs, digital usage and services currently offered at each of the five branches.

In May, library officials began outlining plans for reopening the library branches as statewide recovery phases are introduced.

Since that time, the library has introduced a Library To-Go program – a contactless pickup service for books and materials – as well as “library by appointment” services. As the name suggests, this phase allows the public to make appointments for computer use – in 45-minute sessions – copier access and library card registration.

“All of our branches are currently offering that …,” Ranck said. “I haven’t heard of any major issues.”

Ranck, however, did note that the library continues to field questions from the public about reopening.

“Everything is going well,” she said. “I am very happy with where we are, but we still have people that want to come back in and we want them to come in, too.”

While the most recent phase of the library’s reopening plan allows patrons some access to library services, Ranck said they cannot browse book collections or use meeting rooms, which are currently being used to quarantine returned materials.

“We were one of the earlier counties in Maryland to have patrons come back into buildings, and one of earliest to offer book curbside service, but some of our patrons are missing walking the shelves …,” she said. “We are struggling with this and getting multiple calls a day.”

While she said she was pleased with the library’s current operations, Ranck questioned when and how the branches would eventually reopen at a limited capacity.

“We’re not really sure what the benchmark should be for when we move to that next phase,” she said.

Ranck said the library continues to monitor COVID-19 positivity rates in Worcester County and discuss the logistics of reopening the stacks to library patrons.

“There are a lot of questions we are struggling with still,” she said.

Ranck also noted some branch managers were hesitant to reopen.

“We have three branches ready to give it a go and two that want to hold off a little bit,” she said.

Ranck told board members she would continue to meet with branch managers and explore the possibility of reopening to limited patrons.

“I feel good about where we are and making plans for moving forward and having people come in. I just don’t know when to pull the trigger …,” she said. “Maybe in November I will come back with a more developed plan for making this happen.”