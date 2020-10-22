Optimists Donate $25,000 For Professional Development Room At Worcester Board Of Education

Worcester County Public Schools Superintendent Lou Taylor accepted a check for $25,000 from Bill Hickey, president of the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club.  The money is for a professional development room at the Worcester County Board of Education.  This room will be named after the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club.