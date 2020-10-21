File photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — The 9th Annual O.C.Toberfest will return this weekend with modifications to adhere to social distance requirements.

To kick off the weekend, Friday night, Oct. 23, bring a blanket to the beach near North Division Street, and make sure to sit six feet away from the nearest blanket and watch the fireworks display beginning at 7 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-24, experience all the thrills of the giant Halloween Beach Maze. Children of all ages can enjoy a pleasant scream as they meander the sands of the giant, bigger and better than ever, beach maze. Wicked witches, pirates of the sand, scary scarecrows, ghouls in the graveyard, creepy clowns, zombies and more will add to the excitement. Please note masks will be required to walk through the maze and families will be allowed in one group at a time to ensure for a safe event for all.

Another event that will take place as part of the O.C.Toberfest events will be the “Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade” Oct, 24 at 1 p.m. on the Boardwalk near North Division Street. Dress up your pets and parade the boards or sit back, relax and cheer for your favorite. Lots of prizes and surprises will be awarded. While the event is free to participate, donations of pet supplies and monetary donations will be collected for the Worcester Humane Society. They might even have a few furry friends with them that are up for adoption. Pre-registration is highly encouraged. To register complete the application online www.octoberfestmd.com and email to infoevent@specialeventpro.com. Please note facemasks for all human participants (and spectators) are required.

After the pet parade, participants and spectators can sit back and watch the Drive and Disguise parade, which features cars decorated for Halloween parading down the Boardwalk. The parade leaves 27th Street at 3 p.m. and goes south towards the Inlet. The decorated cars will stop in the Inlet parking lot for trunk or treating. For more information on the Drive in Disguise Parade visit www.ococean.com.

On Saturday evening enjoy a spooktacular drive-in movie, featuring Hocus Pocus in the Inlet Parking Lot. While the movie is free to watch please make sure to pay for parking.

The fun continues with “The Great Pumpkin Race” on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. on the Boardwalk near North Division Street. Build your own pumpkin race car to bring and compete in this wacky and zany side-by-side downhill race. Plus, there will be lots of room to watch these exciting races. Prizes will be awarded in each division as well as for creativity. If you’re ready to start building your race car, see complete rules online. Masks will be required by all participants and spectators and pre-registration is highly encouraged.

All O.C.Toberfest events are free thanks to the sponsorship by the Ocean City Mayor and City Council along with the Department of Tourism, Tourism Advisory Board and Hotel Motel Restaurant Association.

To limit contact, pre-registration for the Pet Parade and Pumpkin Race is highly encouraged. Email completed applications to infoevent@specialeventpro.com. For more information visit octoberfestmd.com or call 410-798-6304.