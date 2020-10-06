Berlin Mayor, Council Election Results MAYORJennifer Allen: 49Ron Bireley:36Bill Todd:111*Zack Tyndall:846Gee Williams (I): 184COUNCIL AT LARGEJay Knerr: 606Tony Weeg:495COUNCIL DISTRICT 3Shaneka Nichols:199Daniel Packey: 41

Summer Business Data Underscores Urgency For Federal Help OCEAN CITY — As federal officials continue to butt heads over another COVID-19 stimulus package, the hospitality industry nationally, and even locally to some degree, continue to wither on the vine with hundreds of small business closures likely along with thousands of employee layoffs.For weeks, the Democratic-led House and the Republican-led Senate, with the Trump… Read more »

Man Held On Arson Charges After Probe Connects Him To Downtown Apartment Building OCEAN CITY — A local man is being held without bond after allegedly setting fire to an unoccupied and condemned apartment building he was in the process of buying near the base of the Route 50 bridge early last Tuesday morning.Around 3:50 a.m. last Tuesday, the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to the Bridgeview… Read more »