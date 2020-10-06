Berlin Mayor, Council Election Results

by
Berlin Mayor, Council Election Results
Election

MAYOR

Jennifer Allen: 49

Ron Bireley:36

Bill Todd:111

*Zack Tyndall:846

Gee Williams (I): 184

COUNCIL AT LARGE

Jay Knerr: 606

Tony Weeg:495

COUNCIL DISTRICT 3

Shaneka Nichols:199

Daniel Packey: 41

About The Author: Charlene Sharpe

Alternative Text

Charlene Sharpe has been with The Dispatch since 2014. A graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and the University of Richmond, she spent seven years with the Delmarva Media Group before joining the team at The Dispatch.