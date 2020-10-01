SALISBURY – Two additional voting centers are expected to benefit Wicomico residents on both the east and west sides of the county.

Last week, the Maryland State Board of Elections approved two additional election day vote centers in Wicomico County – Willards Elementary School and Westside Intermediate School.

“I can’t imagine a reason why I would not personally support increasing voter locations at this time,” state board member Bill Voelp said. “So I would come out in support of this …”

The decision to increase the number of vote centers comes after residents on the east side of the county shared their concerns regarding proposed locations for Wicomico. In a letter to the state board, Delegate Wayne Hartman – reiterated his constituents’ concerns and offered his support.

“The current polling places will provide polling locations for the west side and central Wicomico County leaving Pittsville, Powellville, and Willards communities extended travel times to get to one of the polling locations that are in the current plan,” he wrote. “The average driving time is 20 minutes under the best driving conditions. It is our understanding that the Wicomico County Board of Elections is requesting additional polling locations; adding Willards Elementary School as a preferred location … I fully support the Wicomico County Board of Elections request for additional polling locations to better serve the voters on the east side of Wicomico County.”

Wicomico County Board of Elections Director Anthony Gutierrez said the agency had originally planned for seven vote centers – Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, Beaver Run Elementary School, James M. Bennett middle and high schools, Mardela Middle and High School, Pemberton Elementary School and Salisbury Middle School.

But he said after hearing residents’ requests for an additional location on the east side of the county, the local election board requested state approval to not only add Willards Elementary, but Westside Intermediate as well. Gutierrez said the two additional locations will better serve citizens on both sides of Wicomico.

“Our county board of elections wants to make it more convenient under these circumstances and do what we can,” he said.

On Aug. 10, Gov. Larry Hogan issued a proclamation to establish the use of vote centers for the 2020 General Election.

This means all polling places will not be open on Nov. 3. Instead, Wicomico County will have nine vote centers, open to all Wicomico County voters regardless of the part of the county in which they live.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, every voter will be mailed an application for a mail-in ballot. However, early voting centers will be open from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, and election day vote centers will be open on election day for in-person voting.

Wicomico’s early voting center, the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the eight-day early voting period. And all vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

The last day to register before the General Election is Oct. 13, and the deadline to request a mail-in, electronic or faxed ballot is Oct. 20. For more information, visit www.elections.maryland.gov.