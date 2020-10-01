OCEAN CITY — A new, all-virtual Sand Castle Home Tour kicked off on Thursday, Oct. 1 and runs through Thursday, Oct. 15. The event is the annual fundraiser for The Art League of Ocean City.

Tickets are $30 and include unlimited access for two weeks to the tour site, plus opportunities to win daily door prizes. Online tickets and tour preview are available at www.SandCastleHomeTour.com.

Ten private Shore residences are on the virtual tour, including those owned by Todd Burbage, Cheryl and Jay Taustin, Kevin Myers and David Bradley plus six others. Tour goers will enjoy state-of-the-art video tours of each residence, complete with aerial footage, and hear the visions and inspirations behind the homes directly from the homeowners, builders, architects, and designers through personal interviews. These homes have never been on the physical tour, and a virtual visit will be a new way to look inside and outside the private residences.

“People are really excited to take this tour at their own pace and view these never-before-seen homes,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “We are grateful to the homeowners who have graciously opened their virtual doors so the Art League can continue to keep our doors at the Ocean City Center for the Arts open and free.”

Tour takers will also be eligible to win daily prizes, valued at more than $3,500, donated by local benefactors and businesses, including a gas grill, earbuds, original art, candy baskets, wine baskets, golf packages, floral packages, gift certificates to local businesses, family photo sessions, handblown glass art and more.

Benefiting the Art League, the Sand Castle Home Tour is the non-profit’s largest fundraiser of the year, fueling its mission to promote artistic expression and appreciation for the creative arts in the community. It also provided the funding to build and sustain the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th St.