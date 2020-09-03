Fenwick Police Chief John Devlin was presented with a gift showing his family members in law enforcement. Photo by Bethany Hooper

FENWICK ISLAND – New Fenwick Island Police Chief John Devlin was sworn into office this week.

In a swearing in ceremony on Tuesday, Devlin was installed as the new police chief of the Fenwick Island Police Department in front of family, friends, town leaders and law enforcement officers. Since May, he has served as the town’s acting chief of police.

“As we all know, this was a tough time to lead the department with the pandemic and civil unrest throughout the country,” he said. “It’s a very hard time to start, but I’m confident, ready to go, and my department has supported me fully. And I think we can get through anything we need to get through.”

Devlin has more than 32 years of law enforcement experience, with 20 of those years serving the Town of Fenwick Island.

Devlin is a graduate of Lansdowne-Aldan High School and Folcroft Vo-Tech in Lansdowne, Pa., where he attained a degree as a graphic arts specialist. While he’s spent the past 30-plus years in law enforcement, Devlin started out as a printer.

But in August of 1985, after the passing of his father, East Lansdowne Officer Thomas C. Devlin, Sr., Devlin changed his career path, joining the East Lansdowne Fire Company and serving for several years before starting his career in law enforcement in 1987.

“What changed my life was the passing of my father, Thomas Devlin of East Lansdowne Police Department,” he said. “I learned about the courage, honor and respect of the community through the work that he did in our community at home. That changed my path forever and made me want to enter law enforcement.”

At the Delaware County Police Academy, Devlin graduated at the top of his class. He then went on to work part-time at several agencies before being hired at Southeast Delco School District as a police officer.

Devlin was then hired as a part-time officer for the Borough of East Lansdowne, where he served for 10 years on the County-Wide Response Team for civil disorder. He then went to Eastern College to work security, in addition to serving as a corrections officer at Delaware County Prison.

In 1997, after attaining his Delaware Council on Police Training certification, Devlin found a full-time position at the Fenwick Island Police Department, where he worked for three years before leaving to serve with the Laurel Police Department.

Three years later, Devlin said he was contacted by the late Councilman Edward “Buzz” Henifin and was asked to return to the Fenwick Island Police Department.

“He relayed to me that the town liked me being in their town and the work I did for the town and asked me if I was willing to come back and serve the department again,” he recalled. “I did accept his request, and I’ve been here 17 years the second time around.”

During his second stint with the agency, Devlin rose through the ranks, attending numerous training schools and receiving several certifications during that time. In 2016, Devlin was the recipient of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation Officer of the Year Award, as well as the Valor Award.

“We had an officer who had an illness in the family that needed sick leave and time off so that he would still get paid,” Mayor Gene Langan said. “And who dedicated their sick leave? That’s the kind of person he is, and we appreciate it.”

The town council recently selected Devlin for the position of chief of police. Councilman Bill Weistling said Devlin’s professionalism, demeanor, loyalty and rapport qualified him for the post.

“John is a hands-on police officer who cruises our streets, his office is always open for anybody to come in, and he’s got good interaction with all the citizens in this town,” he said.

Devlin’s appointment to the post comes months after former Fenwick Island Police Chief William Boyden resigned. Last month, Boyden was indicted on charges of misconduct and falsifying business records for his alleged role in submitting false reports about his firearms certification, which allowed him to remain in official capacity.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, Devlin recognized family, friends, town leaders and community members for their support. As the new police chief, he said he would continue to work alongside his colleagues and town staff to protect the community.

“I appreciate you all for being here,” he said. “I appreciate the respect and the support of the community, and I look forward to working with all of you in the future.”