BERLIN – The following represents a collection of press releases announcing the achievements of local students.

•Loyola University Maryland has announced the members of its spring 2020 Dean’s List included Berlin resident Jenna Miller and Jamie Ditzel.

•Some 152 Worcester County area students were named to the Dean’s List at Salisbury University for the spring 2020 semester.

Berlin area residents include Jude Al-Hamad, Glen Ansted, Deborah Aperance, Jasmine Barber, Sarah Beesley, Sarah Bianca, Hailey Bianca, Brianna Bowen, Lindsay Brittingham, Natalie Cheung, William Cordial, Taylor Curran, Zachary Davis, Bailey Didriksen, Brianna Esposito, Rachel Eure, Tesher Freng, Paige Getchell, Wyatt Gibbs, Isabella Gordon, Logan Gordy, Justine Graham, Kirsten Graham, Caroline Grant, William Groome, Katelyn Hancock, Allie Hastings, Mary Helmuth, Britney Hofman, Johnathan Howell, Allison Hunter, Kyle Joseph, Anna Kiesewetter, Courtney Koga, Olivia Kurtz, Kevin Ladd, Keeley Marks, Cynthia Marrufo, Morgan Mathey, Nathaniel McIntyre, Annabell Midley, Carly Nascimbeni, Caitlyn Nilo, Lauren Paulsen, Sierra Payne, Jonathan Petito, Hailee Phillips, Calvin Pinto, Chase Porter, Rachel Prengaman, Jessica Roache, Mackenzie Roberts, Olivia Rorke, Rachel Savage, Haley Sheldon, Raymond Shockley, Taylor Swanson, Emily Taylor, Kyla Taylor, Breanna Tedeschi, Taylor Tilghman, Zachary Tilton, Chad Tobias, Gregory Tyndall, Leann Weamer and Karen Woller.

Bishopville area residents include Kailey Andrews, Brett Berquist, Shane Cioccio, Zachary Cioccio, Matthew Clark, Theodore Cooper, Owen Dennis, Brady Ford, John Ford, Lindsay Jones, Christopher Kaufman, Damian Lockhart, Maliyah Martel, Alexis Martinenza, Jacob Orash, Lily Rakow and Caroline Savage.

Newark area residents include Jacob Bowden, Alex Bradford and Hannah Jones.

Ocean City area residents include Alexander Bean, Chad Bromley, Blake Bukowski, John Bunke, Liangliang Difilippo, Alexander Dunstan, Logan Figgs, Diana Grechukhina, Brittany Grove, Emma Hancock, Sarah Hancock, Menelaos Harris, Christopher Jackson, Jeremy Jordan, Bryce Kalchthaler, Prakriti Khadgi Shahi, Paige Kreppel, Kyle Littleton, Michael Lott, Jenna McLaurin, Caitlin McLeavey, Zachary Odachowski, Asil Omar, Omar Omar, Vladislav Orlov, Gina Pappas, Danya Sbih, David Walsh, Hannah Wancowicz, Matthew Ward and Gabrielle Wilkins.

Ocean Pines area residents include Bailey Hanna, James Meashey and Preeti Rao.

Pocomoke City area residents include Hope Bowden, Alexandra Butler, Sarah Butler, Madison Cunha, Savanna Hoffman, Shehzeen Ijaz, Caleb King, George Lawrence, Kristy Mason, Leah McGee, McKenzie Mitchell and McCammon Mottley.

Snow Hill area residents include Anna Adams, Joshua Coleman, Areyhon Collick, Leslie Dixon, Kelsey Hall, Zanab Iqbal, Gerald Jeffra, Erica Jones, Michael Larger, Hunter McEntaffer, Gianna Pesaniello, Laura Short, Gabriel Simpson, Stephany Steele, Justin Taylor and Zion Wamley.

Stockton area residents include Maranda Makuchal and Skylar Nock.

Other area residents include Maci Barron of Girdletree and George Luzier of Whaleyville.

•Among the Class of 2024 welcomed this week to James Madison University are Alexa Upperman of Berlin who will major in biology and Bridget Buxbaum of Ocean City who will also major in biology.

•Earning degrees from Frostburg State University (FSU) in the spring were Ian Colbert of Berlin who received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries, and Zachary Soderlund, of Berlin, who received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

In addition, students named to the Dean’s List from FSU were Arran Mills, of Ocean Pines and Hunter Morris.

•Students during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Presidents List included Hayden McWilliams of Fenwick Island and Tara Fischer of Berlin.

•More than 400 students at Bethel University’s College of Professional Studies were named to the Dean’s List including including Alexander Wright of Berlin. To qualify for the Dean’s List, undergraduate students must have completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and earned a GPA of 3.70 or higher.

•Riley Dickerson of Ocean Pines, who is majoring in Game Production Management, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.

•Thomas Albert of Berlin graduated cum laude from York College of Pennsylvania on May 31. Albert earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

•Page Athey of Selbyville, Del. will enter Kutztown University in the fall as the newest member of the Golden Bear family. Athey comes to KU from Sussex Technical High School.

•James Church of Ocean City has been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the McDaniel College Spring 2020 Dean’s List with High Honors.