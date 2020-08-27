OCEAN PINES – Plans for a major drainage project in Ocean Pines are being redefined so improvements can still go forward despite limited funding.

County officials met with representatives of the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) this week to discuss plans for drainage improvements in the area of Bainbridge Pond. They agreed to reduce the scope of the project since the county received less grant funding than it applied for.

“The county continues to look forward to working with Ocean Pines and the state to ensure the grant award by the state is used to fix drainage problems in Ocean Pines,” Commissioner Chip Bertino said. “I was encouraged by comments made during the meeting by members of the OPA board and OPA staff and expect there to be support moving forward.”

Last week, the Worcester County Commissioners delayed acceptance of a $549,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Commissioners said they had concerns about the scope of the project — as just a third of the requested grant funding had been received — as well as concern about comments from OPA board members, who’d indicated that if the work was too costly the project would have to go to referendum.

On Wednesday, Bertino and Commissioner Jim Bunting joined Bob Mitchell, the county’s director of environmental programs, as well as some Ocean Pines Association staff and board members to discuss the project. They agreed to adjust the scope of the project.

“We wanted to double check and make sure everybody was on the same page with having to revise the project,” said board member Doug Parks, who attended the meeting.

As originally proposed, the project, which would improve water quality and flood protection through a retrofit of Bainbridge Pond, included 11 segments. With the reduced amount of funding, fewer segments will be completed.

“We’re trying to determine right now which ones make the most sense,” Parks said.

When asked if the OPA board was still committed to working with the county to ensure drainage improvements were made, Parks said they were collectively charting a course forward.

“We absolutely need and want the county involved,” he said. “They are our partners in this.”