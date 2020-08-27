Pictured at last week’s proclamation presentation were, front from left, SCCC members Joy Braun, co-chairs Susan Buyer and Linda Linzey and Vicky Wallace; and, back, Commissioners Chip Bertino, Jim Bunting, Josh Nordstrom, President Joe Mitrecic, Ted Elder, Bud Church, and Diana Purnell. Submitted Photo

SNOW HILL – A proclamation by the Worcester County Commissioners recognized the 100th anniversary of the passage of the amendment that gave women the right to vote.

The commissioners last week issued a proclamation declaring Aug. 26, 2020, the Centennial Celebration of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“We celebrate this landmark victory in American democracy, recognizing the decades-long struggle of women’s suffrage supporters who organized, marched, petitioned and picketed to champion the voting rights of women,” Commissioner Diana Purnell said.

Purnell said Aug. 26 marked 100 years since the passage of the 19th amendment, which prohibits state and federal government from denying voting rights to citizens on the basis of sex. She and her fellow commissioners presented the proclamation to representatives of the Suffrage Centennial Celebration Committee of Worcester County.

Members of the committee thanked the commissioners for the proclamation.

“You have chosen to recognize the sacrifice of all the women who’ve fought for more than seven decades to win the vote,” committee member Linda Linzey said. “Coincidentally today marks exactly 100 years since Harry T. Burn the youngest member of the Tennessee legislature cast the deciding ‘yes’ vote ratifying the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. With Tennessee in the ‘for’ column, the 36-state threshold for ratification was achieved. Eight days later, on August 26, 1920, women achieved their franchise when the 19th amendment was certified into law.”

Committee member Susan Buyer also voiced her appreciation of the recognition.

“The passage of the 19th amendment came as a result of a long, arduous, self-sacrificing 72-year struggle on the part of the suffragists but we need to remember today that it was an important milestone but just a milestone in the struggle for voting rights for all Americans,” Buyer said. “That struggle still continues.”