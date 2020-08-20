The Black-Eyed Susan Riverboat is based in Havre De Grace, Md. and offers lunch and dinner cruises of the Chesapeake Bay. Photo from county’s meeting packet

SNOW HILL – County officials are exploring the purchase of a riverboat to increase tourism in southern Worcester County.

Tom Perlozzo, the county’s director of recreation and parks, tourism, and economic development, told the Worcester County Commissioners that his office was considering the purchase of a riverboat to attract visitors to Snow Hill and Pocomoke.

“It’s not a railroad, it’s not an ice hockey rink, it’s a $500,000 boat,” Perlozzo said. “I think it’s a unique opportunity. I have to think about all the visitors that come to Ocean City. As COVID-19 is a perfect example, people want to space out. We need to take advantage of bringing those folks in our county.”

Perlozzo said that for the last six months Worcester County Economic Development had been looking for a way to increase activity in the southern end of the county.

“We were looking for an opportunity to create, develop and find a tourism and economic vehicle for both Snow Hill and Pocomoke,” Perlozzo said. “There was a priority there. We needed to find a solution that was year-round, out of the box, allowed our towns to capitalize on things like excursions, dining, entertainment and potential gaming, all while taking advantage of what they consider to be the gem of the southern end, the Pocomoke River.”

Staff traveled to Havre de Grace and saw a riverboat attraction there.

“The riverboat stern wheeler concept checks all the boxes…,” Perlozzo said. “It’s ownable, it’s unique, it can advance the mission of the southern end of the county, it’s definitely buzzworthy.”

Commissioner Josh Nordstrom said it was a fantastic idea. Commissioner Diana Purnell agreed.

“I love the idea of using that gem of the Pocomoke River,” she said.

Bertino said he liked the idea of promoting the south end of the county but questioned the costs associated with a riverboat.

Perlozzo said the boats the county had looked at cost between $350,000 and $450,000. He said there were a variety of potential concepts, including a partnership between the towns and the county. He added that there could be grant opportunities available to help purchase the boat.

When asked about gambling on the riverboat, Perlozzo said he’d mentioned it to Ocean Downs Casino.

“In my brief conversations with Ocean Downs I mentioned that to them, they are interested in the gaming aspect,” he said.

He said the boat could be used for dinner cruises, proms, special events, gaming, or other purposes. It would seat 150 people and is completely enclosed so could be used year-round.

“The options are endless,” he said.

Bertino said he applauded Perlozzo’s efforts to focus on economic development in Snow Hill and Pocomoke but didn’t think the county should buy a boat.

“I don’t think we should be in the business of owning a boat or doing anything like this although I do think we ought to be doing something on the river,” he said.

Commissioner Jim Bunting expressed similar reservations.

“If it’s worth doing a private person could do it and make money,” he said. “I don’t see us every making a penny off it.”

Commissioner Ted Elder said he was torn on the idea.

“I lean toward private ownership of those kind of things,” he said. “Having said that towns of Pocomoke and Snow Hill both have been kind of semi neglected on some of these counts. I’d like to just see what the concept is. I wouldn’t promise you a vote later on.”

The commissioners voted 5-0, with Bunting and Bertino abstaining, to have Perlozzo continue to research the riverboat concept.