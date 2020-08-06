Taylor Bank President/CEO Raymond Thompson recently presented Caroline Gardner with her $1,000 scholarship. Submitted Photo

Bank Scholarships Presented

BERLIN — Taylor Bank has selected three area high school seniors as recipients of the Calvin B. Taylor Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is for $1,000 towards continuing education expenses and is based on student accomplishments in the areas of academics, leadership, community service, extracurricular activities, and an essay.

One student was selected from each county in the bank’s service area — Madison Johnson, graduating from Indian River High School (University of Delaware); Caroline Gardner, graduating from Stephen Decatur High School (University of Maryland College Park); and Joseph Teasley, graduating from Nandua High School (Virginia Military Institute).

“Taylor Bank is proud to support and recognize these students as they take the next step in their education,” said Raymond M. Thompson, President and CEO of Taylor Bank. “Congratulations to all of the graduating seniors in our community on their tremendous accomplishments.”

New Agent Welcomed

LEWES, Del. – Keller Williams Realty announced Jon Louden has joined the Lewes, Del. office.

Recently licensed as a real estate sales agent, Louden brings his extensive experience in new home sales to the team. Since 2003, he has been with local and regional builders, most recently with Sussex County Custom Home Builder of the year, Capstone Homes.

“We are very excited to add Jon to our sales team,” said Brigit Taylor, general manager and team leader of the firm. “With his new home building expertise combined with his reputation for honesty and fairness, he will be a welcome addition to the Keller Williams family.”

Restaurants Awarded

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — For the sixth consecutive year, Coastal Style magazine named Scott Kammerer the Best Businessman in Sussex County, Del. Kammerer is president of SoDel Concepts, which operates 12 restaurants was named Best Business in Sussex County.

“These awards are especially meaningful this year, which has been a challenging one for restaurants across the country,” said Kammerer. “Our team has pulled together to give beyond 100 percent to our business, our guests and our community. There’s no way that I could do all of this alone. All of us are determined to be the best that we can be at all times and in all circumstances.”