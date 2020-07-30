Gary Allen Walker

OCEAN CITY — Gary Allen Walker, age 71, died on July 19, 2020 at his home.

Born in Denver, Colo, he was the son of the late John Walker and Gladys Petry Walker. He is survived by his sister Nancy Walker of Foxborough, Mass., numerous cousins, and a town full of friends.

Gary was long-time owner/operator of the Purple Moose Saloon on the Boardwalk in Ocean City. His bar was his work, his recreation and his hobby.

Cremation followed his death. Interment will be private for the family. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date for his many patrons and friends.

A donation in his memory may be made to Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, 1409 Philadelphia Ave. Ocean City, Md., 21842, or Ocean City Police Department, 6501 Coastal Hwy. Ocean City, Md. 21842, or the Ronald McDonald House, 1 Aisquith St., Baltimore, Md. 21202, or the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811, or Children’s House by the Sea, P.O. Box 3627, Ocean City, Md. 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

x

Jaime Lyn Coker

OCEAN PINES — Jaime Lyn (Rampata) Coker, 41, of Ocean Pines, died March 4, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with addiction.

Jaime was a graduate of Towson High School and Towson University. She leaves behind the love of her life, her daughter Gracie Lyn Coker. She is also survived by her parents, Lynne and Tim Swift of Ocean Pines; her brothers Walt Rampata and Brett Rampata; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A private celebration of life and internment will be held at Big Indian, N.Y.

x

Robert M. Murray

OCEAN CITY — Robert M. Murray, 92, of Mifflinburg, formerly of Ocean City, entered into rest at 3:39 a.m., Wednesday, July 23, 2020 at home.

At the convenience of the family, a private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin.

Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.

To view the full obituary, please visit www.rouppfuneralhome.com.

x

Dane A. Clark

BERLIN — Dane A. Clark, 60 of Berlin, passed away on July 22, 2020.

Dane was born in Salisbury to George and Lena Clark on Oct. 26, 1959. He went to Stephen Decatur High School and worked in environmental services for many years. He was involved in his

community and supported his community, He lived a great life. He shared many great times with his friends and family.

Dane’s memory lives on with his wife Betsy Clark and their children, Dane Allen Clark Jr. and Taylor; stepson Derek Lyon and Heather, Katie and Ryan Jones and stepdaughters Devon Smith and Tory; and three grandchildren, Kenadie Lyon, Oti Smith and Dakota. He is also survived by brothers Barry and Ann Clark and Bruce and Cheryl Clark, and his beloved Aunt Hazel Raber of Salisbury. Also survived by his in-laws Harold and Frances Lee of Chesapeake City, Md.

Dane is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Clark, and daughter, Kimberly Dawn Clark.

A service was held graveside on July 29 at 3 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park.

Pallbearers were Dane Clark Jr., Derek Lyon, Tory Smith, John Nottingham, Mark Comolli and Ryan Jones.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company, 214 N. Main Street, Berlin Md. 21811.

x

Larry Stephen Crabill

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Larry Stephen Crabill, current resident of Georgetown Del. and longtime resident of Greenbelt, Md., passed away on July 25 at a hospital in Philadelphia after health complications from a stroke and COVID-19.

Larry was born on Aug. 3, 1945 in Washington D.C., the second child of the late Gloria Ruth Crabill and Joseph Daniel Crabill. He was married to Joan Crabill for 36 years living in Greenbelt, Md. and raising their two sons until her death in 2004. He was employed as a federal government employee for the National Transportation Safety Board for over 30 years. He would later retire to Ocean Pines following Joan’s death. He would later relocate to Georgetown, Del. and marry Cyndie LaPrad for nine years until her death. In 2016, he married Doris Dormill and remained so until his passing. He was also preceded in death by his brother, D. Randall Crabill; his sister Merie Clark; and his cousin and close friend Francis Campbell.

Larry Crabill is survived by his wife, Doris Crabill; his two children, Cory Albert Crabill and Brian Christopher Crabill; his daughter in law, Kristel Jeanne Crabill; his three grandchildren, Kailyn Grace, Emily Hope and Luke David Crabill; and his uncle, John (Jack) Dunn and aunt, Sally Dunn. He is also survived by a great many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors he made throughout his lifetime.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be any public viewing, visitation or burial service. The family hopes to have a remembrance of life for Larry at a future time. Larry will be laid to rest with his first wife, Joan, at the Greenbelt Cemetery on Ivy Lane. The Crabill family is thankful to all who befriended Larry over the course of his lifetime and wish God’s comfort for you in this loss.

x.

Hazel E. Warren

BERLIN — Hazel E. Warren, age 88, of Berlin died Friday, July 24, 2020 at home.

Hazel was born in Berlin and was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Mildred (Brittingham) Baker.

She was the owner of Warren’s Exxon and Warren’s Trailer Park in Ocean City. Hazel was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one brother, Frank L. Baker Sr. (Susan) of Berlin; one sister, Bonnie L. Adkins (Dick) of Ocean City; one nephew, Frank L. Baker II (Sonia) of Berlin; one niece, Tracey L. Adkins of Ocean City; and grandnephew, F. Lee Baker.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Calvin Warren; her second husband, Charles R. Ernst; a brother, Woody Baker; and a sister, Julia Gray.

A funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 1 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 South Main Street in Selbyville. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin.

Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

x

Lisa Marie Goodman Henderson

BERLIN — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lisa Marie Goodman Henderson on Friday, July 24, 2020 after a courageous battle against cancer. Lisa fought this disease with dignity and grace, like she lived her life.

Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Wade Henderson; her sons Jeffrey and Adam Goodman; daughters Courtney and Lindy; and her cherished grandchildren, Maura, Evelyn, Autumn and Declan. She is also survived by her devoted parents, Lucy and Richard Goodman of Baltimore. and her sister, Michele Goodman of Easton.

Lisa was born Sept. 24, 1969 in Baltimore and lived most of her life in Maryland until moving to Delaware in 2012. She obtained her BSN at Chamberlain University in Illinois and achieved her certification in Oncology Nursing. She was an Oncology Nurse for Frederick Oncology in Frederick for 12 years. Lisa then became an Oncology Nurse at Tunnell Cancer Center in Rehoboth Beach, Del. where she became the Nursing Manager for Oncology.

Being totally devoted and loving to her friends and family, Lisa loved being a nurse more than anything. Lisa has spent a large part of her life caring and nurturing others. She is described as a loving friend, mentor, and fabulous boss to many. She was a loving, compassionate and genuine soul who gave of herself to anyone she met. Everyone who had any contact with her fell in love with her immediately and her smile would light up a room the minute she entered. Heaven has gained a true angel.

“If ever there is a tomorrow

When we’re not together,

There is something you must always remember,

You are Braver than you believe,

Stronger than you seem

and Smarter than you think.

But the most important thing is

even if we are apart,

I’ll always be with you”

Memorial service will be Sept. 12 at the Church of the Annunciation, 5212 McCormick Ave Baltimore Md. 21206 Mass at 11 a.m. followed by lunch in the church hall.

A nursing scholarship has been established at the Beebe School of Nursing in Lewes, Del. in honor and memory of Lisa to carry on her legacy in Oncology Nursing.

Any donations can be sent to Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Road, Lewes, Del. 19958. Givers are encouraged to include a note directing the gift to the Lisa Henderson scholarship fund. Donations can also be made through the foundation’s website by making an online gift, choosing the “Greatest Need” option, and including a note about the purpose of the gift in the Optional Comments section.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

x

Francis Patrick Dalgarn

FENWICK ISLAND — Francis P. Dalgarn, age 70, of West Fenwick Island, Del., passed away on July 21, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 21, 1949, Fran was the son of Francis C. Dalgarn and Irene (Krakowski) Dalgarn. He was a 1967 graduate of Salesianum High School, attended the University of Delaware, was a veteran of the Navy, a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 30 plus years and a member of the Diamond State Blues Society. Fran truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, he loved spending time with his family and his beloved dog Sadie, enjoyed fishing on the beach while listening to his blues music, chatting with friends and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Henson Cancer Institute, Doctors Justin Kucinski and John Mansueti, their knowledgeable staff, the oncology team and Season’s Hospice.

Fran will be dearly missed by his wife of 50 years, Janet (Buckworth) Dalgarn; daughter Michelle Hagerty and her fiancé Lou Himelreich; daughter Amanda Minner and her husband Shane Minner; and his four beloved grandchildren, Elisabeth Hagerty, Ian Hagerty, Benjamin Minner and Garrett Minner.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Francis Dalgarn’s memory can be sent to the Peninsula Regional Medical Foundation in recognition of Henson Cancer Center, 100 East Carroll Street, Salisbury, Md. 21801.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com

x

John Michael Brown, Jr.

OCEAN PINES — John Michael (Mickey) Brown, Jr. passed away peacefully from a fierce battle with cancer in his home in Ocean Pines, surrounded by his family on July 16, 2020.

Mickey was born on Dec. 14, 1957 in Baltimore to John Michael Brown and Eleanor Jean Brown. One of seven children, Mickey spent his childhood riding bikes around the streets of Towson and fishing at Loch Raven reservoir, a hobby that would become his passion for the remainder of his life.

He met his high school sweetheart, Jane McDonald, at age 17 and never looked back. Their love story was one for the books. They were married in 1981 and recently celebrated their 39th anniversary.

They gave birth to their daughter, Meaghan, in 1983 and moved their life to Ocean City, settling in Ocean Pines. In 1984, they welcomed their son, John Michael Brown (Michael) III. Mickey and Jane attest that the decision to move to the Eastern Shore was one of the best decisions they ever made.

Mickey had a 40-plus year career in construction, starting as a teen on job sites in Baltimore. A Jack of All Trades, his work included managing large scale projects as well as being an estimator. He was known for his determination, grit and work ethic, traits that allowed him to support his children to reach their dreams and personally helped build a beautiful home for his family in Ocean Pines, two of his proudest accomplishments.

Mickey liked to work hard and play hard. He loved nothing more than spending time with his wife, children and extended family. He always kept busy, working on projects in his garage, helping friends, family and neighbors with their house projects, the occasional round of golf, but most importantly, spending time on his boat fishing with a cold beer in hand. He caught “thousands” of flounder on his beloved SeaCrafts over the past 35 years.

Mickey was a dedicated husband, loving father and loyal friend. He loved spending time with his bride, Jane, on peaceful bike rides and sunset boat cruises and spending time with their son, daughter and three young grandchildren. His happy place was a house full of family, grilling out or eating crabs and sparking up the firepit in the backyard. In addition to everything else, he was also an amazing host, whether at home or out and about he was always there with a delicious snack and a cold drink.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jane McDonald Brown of Ocean Pines; a daughter, Meaghan Kauffman and husband Paul of Millsboro; a son, John Micheal Brown III and wife Valerie of Baltimore; two brothers, Patrick Brown and Terry Brown; two sisters, Donna Angelozzi and Debbie Dougherty; several nieces, nephews and in-laws; three grandchildren; Hadley Kauffman, Trevor Brown and Griffin Brown; and his stepmother, Maxine Shank-Brown of Ocean City.

He was preceded in death by his father and sisters, Diane and Kerry Brown.

A private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802 or https://coastalhospice.org/make-a-donation/ to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029, Baltimore, Md. 21297 or https://secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel to support melanoma cancer research. Note John Michael Brown, Jr. in memo.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com