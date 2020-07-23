ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A bit of Arian contrariness could be keeping you from getting all the facts. Turn it off, and tune in to what you need to hear. It could make all the difference this week.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Getting an answer to a vital question involving financial matters might take longer than you’d expected. A new factor might have to be dealt with before anything can move forward. Be patient.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Use your good sense to see what might really be driving a colleague’s workplace agenda. What you learn could lead to a new way of handling some old problems.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A change of mind might once again turn out to be a good thing. True, most of your co-workers might not like the delay, but as before, they might appreciate what follows from it.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You revel in golden opportunities this week. One cautionary note, though: Be careful to separate the gold from the glitter before you make a choice. Someone you trust can help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Marriage is important this week, as are other partnerships. Don’t let yourself be overwhelmed by sentiment. Instead, try to steer a path between emotion and common sense.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Dealing with someone who has let you down is never easy. But the sooner you’re able to clear up this problem, the sooner other problems can be successfully handled.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A “friend” who is willing to bend the rules to gain an advantage for both of you is no friend. Reject the offer and stay on your usual straight and narrow path.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): After all the effort you’ve been putting in both on the job and for friends and family, it’s a good time to indulge your own needs. The weekend could bring a pleasant surprise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You might want to do something new this weekend. Close your eyes and imagine what it could be, and then do it, or come up with the closest practical alternative.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Your good deeds bring you the appreciation you so well deserve. But, once again, be careful of those who might want to exploit your generous nature for their own purposes.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Trolling for compliments isn’t necessary. You earned them, and you’ll get them. Concentrate this week on moving ahead into the next phase of your program.

BORN THIS WEEK: Meeting new people usually means you’re making new friends. People want to be reflected in your shining light.

