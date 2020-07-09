Pa. Man Sentenced In Last June’s Boardwalk Stabbing; He Has Served 13 Months To Date SNOW HILL — A Pennsylvania man found guilty in February of two counts of reckless endangerment for stabbing two juveniles on the Boardwalk during a fight last summer was sentenced this week to a combined 10 years with all but three years suspended.For three days-plus in February, a Worcester County jury heard testimony in the… Read more »

Commissioners, Law Enforcement Leaders Talk Current Events, Use Of Force Standards SNOW HILL – County leaders discussed use of force and police training with local law enforcement officials this week.On Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners met with Sheriff Matt Crisafulli, Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy Director John Moses and representatives of various other law enforcement agencies to talk about current practices following the death of George… Read more »

Thunderbirds Commit To Next Month’s OC Air Show OCEAN CITY — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will join an already-loaded lineup during the rescheduled O.C. Air Show in mid-August, event officials announced this week.Last week, O.C. Air Show officials announced the event originally scheduled for June 13-14 but postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation had been rescheduled for August 15-16. Last week,… Read more »