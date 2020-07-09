Things I Like – July 10, 2020

by

Wave watching

When my kids turn in early from exhaustion

Nailing a steak’s temperature on the grill

Smell of fresh laundry

Weekends at home

How every adoption has a unique story behind it

Seeing a dog in the passenger seat at a traffic light

Old jeans that are soft

A summer heat wave

Finding money in a pocket

A morning of yard work followed by relaxation by a pool

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.