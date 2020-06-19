File photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – A group of individuals face charges today in connection to two first-degree assault cases earlier this month.

According to police, on June 9 between 10 and 11 p.m., Ocean City police officers responded to two first degree assaults on the Boardwalk at 11th Street and 15th Street. The victim of the assault on 15th Street was stabbed in the back. Officers determined the same group of individuals were responsible for both assaults. One of the suspects, Marquis Demby, was apprehended soon after the assault at 15th Street. He was arrested for first degree assault and related charges. A knife used in the stabbing was recovered during his arrest.

The Ocean City Police Major Crimes Unit continued this investigation. Surveillance images obtained from the Boardwalk City Watch Cameras of additional suspects were released to the public through social media and local media outlets. Ocean City detectives received numerous citizen tips and also worked closely with local police jurisdictions throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland to identify the numerous suspects. The following individuals have been arrested for their involvement in these incidents:

Marquis Trajon Demby: 22 years of age, Lincoln, Del., Assault-First Degree, Assault-Sec Degree, and Reckless Endangerment, currently being held without bond at the Worcester County Jail

Marcus Dashawn Butler: 27 years of age, Cambridge, Assault-First Degree, Assault-Sec Degree, and Reckless Endangerment, currently being held without bond at the Worcester County Jail

Orlando Manship Nichols Jr.: 20 years of age, Cambridge, Assault-First Degree, Assault-Sec Degree, and Reckless Endangerment, currently being held without bond at the Worcester County Jail

Xavier Jamal Spence: 19 years of age, Cambridge, Assault-First Degree, Assault-Sec Degree, and Reckless Endangerment, Dangerous Weapon-Int-Injure, currently being held without bond at the Worcester County Jail

Daveione K Cephas: 20 years of age, Cambridge, Assault-First Degree, Assault-Sec

Degree, and Reckless Endangerment, currently being held without bond at the Worcester County Jail

This investigation is still ongoing and police expect to make more arrests in the near future. Both victims in these cases are expected to make full recoveries.

The Ocean City Police Department would like to thank the numerous citizens who assisted them in identifying the suspects in this case. They would also like to thank the Maryland State Police, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the Cambridge Police Department, and the Easton Police Department for their cooperative effort in this investigation.