Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s traditional graduation ceremony at Worcester Preparatory School was replaced with three alternate celebrations to make the most of senior milestones. On May 21, administrators organized a “Senior Drive-Thru” procession where past and present faculty lined the school’s sidewalks cheering on each individual senior as they rode by in their car. On May 22, the originally scheduled graduation date, students were honored in a pre-recorded virtual graduation highlighting all their awards and scholarships. On June 12, seniors returned to campus one last time for a private outdoor Diploma Ceremony where they received their WPS diplomas on stage.

The 47 graduates received over $6.8 million in merit scholarship offers and will attend 37 different colleges and universities in 15 states and the United Kingdom in the fall. Additionally, 73% of the class received admission to multiple colleges considered Most Selective or Highly Selective, according to Barron’s Guide to Competitive Colleges); 92% of the class received offers of merit or need-based scholarships and financial aid; 12 have been invited to Honors programs at one or more college; and four seniors will play a college sport – 3 at the Division I level and one at the Divi

sion III level.

The graduates, listed with their university of choice, were McKenzie Blake, Rochester Institute of Technology; Charlie Brinker, United States Armed Services; Alec Burbage, Florida Gulf Coast University; Ty Burton, Coastal Carolina University; Mesa Cammack, University of Delaware; Jordan Campbell, Towson University; Rylie Carey, Clemson University; Gavin Carmody, Towson University; Frank Carter, United States Naval Academy; Damiana Colley, University of Maryland, College Park; Emily Copeland, University of St. Andrews, Scotland; Ryan Cronin, University of Tennessee; Jenna Elrick, University of Mississippi; Nick Franklin, Coastal Carolina University; Korina Gjikuria, Salisbury University; Gavin Hentschel, The Citadel; Carly Hoffman, Mount St. Mary’s University; Max Huber, Northeastern University; Noah Hudson, Saint Edward’s University; Kennedy Humes, James Madison University; J.P. Issel, Washington College; Annika Larsen, Tulane University; Ashley Laws, Furman University; Kurt Leinemann, University of Maryland, College Park; Jacob Lewes, Florida Gulf Coast University; Kathryn Marini, Cornell University; Alessia Matha, Radford University; Quinn McColgan, Sarah Lawrence College; Saylar McGuines, College of Charleston; Hana Miller, Allegheny College; Abbi Nechay, Monmouth University; Spencer Paquette, Virginia Tech; Abigail Plylar, Texas Christian University: Kelly Polk, High Point University; Eli Prushansky, New York University; Sami Repass, College of Charleston; Maddy Shanahan, University of Maryland, College Park; Audrey Stearns, Gettysburg College; Abby Taylor, University of Vermont; Max Taylor, Elon University; Sam Tinkler, Belmont University; Elizabeth Todorov, University of Maryland, College Park; Madis on Van Orden, University of Tampa; Devin Wallace, Furman University: Molly White, University of Delaware; Alec Willing, North Carolina State University at Raleigh; and Enzo Zechiel, Lehigh University

Above top left, Valedictorian Kathryn Marini is pictured with Acting Head of School/Head of Upper School Mike Grosso; Above top right, Madison Van Orden is escorted across campus by her parents, Eric and Jill Van Orden of Berlin, followed by her sister Allie (WPS ‘17) and her grandmother Joyce Van Orden. Above are Salutatorian Damiana Colley and Best All-Round Student Quinn McColgan.