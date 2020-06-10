An outdoor seating area with picnic tables is pictured off Jefferson Street. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Two outdoor public seating areas have been created to serve customers purchasing carryout meals from downtown restaurants.

With the support of the town, Berlin businesses opened two outdoor public seating areas last week. One is located on Bay Street adjacent to Baked Dessert Café while the other is located on Jefferson Street behind Jeffrey Auxer Designs.

“We all just worked together and made it happen,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director.

Wells said that as soon as town officials realized the state would be permitting outdoor dining, they started planning ways to increase outdoor seating in town. Though they initially talked about closing streets to allow for tables to be set up, they realized after consulting with restaurant owners that such a move wouldn’t even be necessary. Property owner Michael Queen offered use of the space in the old PNC Bank drive-thru area while Burley Oak Brewing’s Bryan Brushmiller leased the vacant lot on Jefferson Street to set up tables.

“The restaurants were being proactive and were figuring out how to find more space,” Wells said.

As a result, several businesses now offer sidewalk seating and visitors are invited to use the two new seating areas. Wells said the town was eager to support its small businesses as they deal with the impact of the current health crisis. She pointed out that the outdoor seating also contributed to the town’s appeal.

“When you come to Berlin it’s an experience,” she said.

Brushmiller, whose staff will be filling the pots lining the Jefferson Street seating area with vegetable plants and other greenery this week, said he was happy to beautify the area and provide a place for people to sit.

“It was just a dirt lot,” he said of the property, which he is temporarily leasing from Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County. “With the health crisis and the restrictions on restaurants we thought this would be a good place for visitors to take their carryout.”

Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County, Inc. Executive Director Andrea Bowland said she was happy to work with the town and Brushmiller on this temporary use.

“Burley Cafe/Burley Oak have been long time supporters of our Habitat affiliate. The Jefferson St. lot is currently vacant and within close proximity to Burley Café,” she said. “We are happy to assist with facilitating the usage of the lot for increased outdoor dining capacity for the Burley Cafe and Berlin in general, a necessity brought about by COVID-19.”