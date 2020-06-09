A peaceful march through Berlin is planned on June 11. beginning at 5:30 p.m.

BERLIN – Small voices aim to spread a big message with an event in Berlin Thursday.

On June 11, March Through Main Street will take place from 5-6 p.m. in Berlin. The march, organized by a group of residents, is intended to give children a chance to encourage kindness and equality.

“We wanted something that promoted kindness in a gentle spirit kind of way,” said Debbi Dean-Colley, one of the organizers.

Dean-Colley said there were several local mothers who’d been concerned about the lack of advocacy in Berlin in the wake of Black Lives Matter events elsewhere throughout the nation. She joined with Alexis Southward, Allison Barton, Colleen Mullen and Chrissy Ehrhart and decided to organize a family friendly, peaceful march down Main Street to give local kids the chance to express themselves. Participants are being asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

“It’s for the children to have a voice,” Dean-Colley said. “It’s a family event.”

She said attendees should meet at Stephen Decatur Park at 4:45 p.m. Youth speaker Ruby Manos will make remarks, as can any other children who want to speak. At 5:30 p.m., participants will march down Main Street and then return to the park for a closing blessing.

Berlin Police Chief Arnold Downing told town officials at a meeting on Monday that march organizers had been very proactive and met with him regarding event details. Though they’d planned to stick to sidewalks during the march, Downing said police would likely close the street briefly to give participants more space.

He praised organizers for their efforts to ensure a well-planned event.

“The group leaders themselves are business owners and people who live in town,” he said. “They feel they have a vested interest and want to go ahead and voice some of their concerns.”

Mayor Gee Williams said he was pleased that the group was using the parking area at Stephen Decatur Park for their speeches and presentations.

“From my personal perspective it sounds like a very good plan,” he said.