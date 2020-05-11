SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Planning Commission approved changes at two local campgrounds.

The planning commission last week approved an expansion of Island Resort Cooperative Campground and waivers to allow for construction of a storage building at Fort Whaley Campground.

Connections of Island Resort Cooperative Campground, which is located at the end of Cropper Island Road, asked for approval to move forward with the addition of 34 campsites.

“This request is for the next phase of the campground,” attorney Mark Cropper said.

The campsites will be gravel and accessed through the existing campground entrance. No structures are proposed as part of the expansion, which the commission approved unanimously.

The other campground-related request approved last week will permit Fort Whaley Campground to put up a pole building. Though the campground initially presented plans to build a recreation center, attorney Hugh Cropper said there was no longer a need because the campground had existing buildings that could serve that purpose. Instead, the campground plans to put up a pole building for storage.

“This is not going to be visible from Route 50,” Cropper said.

The commission also approved a landscape waiver for Assateague Life Retail, located on Route 611, and agreed to provide a positive recommendation to a text amendment related to the maximum height limitation for manufactured and mobile homes. The text amendment, which is supported by county staff, will allow for the steeper roof pitches of today’s manufactured and mobile homes.

“It really makes sense,” said Ed Tudor, the county’s director of development review and permitting.

Attorney Pete Cosby, representing Edward Sowers, who proposed the text amendment, said the existing ordinance was outdated and said the proposed change would allow for the type of manufactured homes being made today.

“It will promote more modern construction,” he said.

The text amendment will move on to the Worcester County Commissioners for consideration.