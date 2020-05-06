Members of the Worcester County Commissioners and Chief Administrative Officer Harold Higgins are pictured in their Zoom meeting Tuesday.

SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners will continue to host virtual meetings following a split vote this week.

At the end of Tuesday’s regular meeting of the commissioners, held virtually through the video conferencing program Zoom, a motion to return to in-person meetings at Snow Hill’s government center failed with a 3-4 vote. Those who wanted to resume traditional meetings argued that the commissioners’ chamber was large enough that people could continue physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I think it’s time for us to be leaders and not cowering back in some crevice somewhere afraid to take the lead,” Commissioner Ted Elder said. “That’s what we’re getting paid to do.”

Commissioner Jim Bunting said he thought the time had come to resume meeting at the government center in Snow Hill and made a motion to do so.

“With the importance of what we’re discussing as far as budget I think it’s time for us to start doing that,” he said.

Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said he’d expected the issue to come up and had consulted with the county attorney and the county health officer. He said they’d both advised against returning to in-person meetings at this point.

“If for some reason we had an outbreak among us and staff it could cripple the county’s government,” Mitrecic said. “Ms. Becky Jones gave her opinion that it’s not a wise thing to do at this time … Although there’s nothing in the governor’s statement that says we can’t there is a certain amount of concern.”

Elder said the intent of the efforts to flatten the curve was not to eliminate the virus but to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed. He pointed out the commissioners’ chamber was large enough for people to sit six feet apart.

Commissioner Diana Purnell, however, was adamant that the board should continue to meet virtually. She pointed out that neighboring Sussex County had a large about of COVID-19 cases.

“People aren’t taking this seriously,” she said.

She said there were plenty of individuals at the county offices who had compromised immune systems.

“Leaders look at everybody,” she said.

Commissioner Bud Church agreed and spoke against meeting in-person.

“I think it would send the wrong example to the citizens of Worcester County,” he said. “This is an inconvenience but I think we should continue with this until the situation passes.”

Commissioner Josh Nordstrom said he would defer to advice of the health department and health officer.

“These are the people we should be listening to,” Nordstrom said.

Bunting referenced a letter the commissioners had agreed to sign urging the state to move forward with reopening measures in Worcester County and Ocean City. Bunting said the letter asked that restrictions be lifted by mid-May and suggested the commissioners were hypocritical if they signed that but didn’t want to meet in person themselves.

Purnell said the letter had been drafted after discussions among Senator Mary Beth Carozza, Delegate Wayne Hartman and Ocean City leadership.

“I don’t think we’re being hypocritical…,” she said. “They’re not jumping right back in tomorrow…I think we need to just stay where we are.”

Elder objected.

“So I guess it’s ok to put people in risk coming to Ocean City but it’s not ok to lead from the front and take the exact amount of risk ourselves?” he said. “Or actually less risk because we would be social distancing much better than they could handle there in those businesses.”

Mitrecic responded with two points.

“I’ve never considered myself cowering from anything, number one,” he said. “I’ve always faced everything head on. Number two, the letter was to ask when Gov. Hogan lifted the travel ban that some of these other issues could be addressed at that time.”

Mitrecic said the letter simply asked for reopening to begin in Ocean City and Worcester County when the travel ban was lifted to allow the area to ramp up in preparation for summer.

“We didn’t want to open for business on Memorial Day and have 300,000 people show up and not know how to handle them,” he said.

Bunting’s motion to return to in-person meetings failed with three in support—Bunting, Elder and Commissioner Chip Bertino—and four opposed.