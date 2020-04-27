SALISBURY – The Wicomico County Airport Commission will hold a virtual public forum on a water main extension project at the urging of county officials and residents.

On April 30, the Wicomico County Airport Commission will hold a virtual public forum to answer all questions about the Salisbury Regional Airport water project. The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. and will conclude once all questions have been answered.

The scheduling of a public hearing comes less than a month after members of the Wicomico County Council tabled two resolutions approving a pre-annexation agreement and a water system agreement between Wicomico County and the City of Salisbury for the construction, maintenance and operation of a water system at the airport.

“The citizens on that side of the county heard about this pre-annexation agreement and they do not know exactly what that means,” Councilman Joe Holloway said at the time. “I think you need public hearings on this or you can have a town hall to explain it. That’s why I’m asking for a vote to table.”

Last November, Wicomico County secured $4.4 million in funding from the state’s Board of Public Works to run a water main from the Wor-Wic Community College water tower to the airport campus.

Before construction could begin, however, the city – which owns the water tower – required a pre-annexation agreement and water system agreement for the extension of water utility service to the airport.

The approval of the two agreements would be the county’s final step to begin construction on a water main extension project that would enhance fire protection service in the area, address water quality issues at the airport and increased development potential at the airport’s business park. Officials said approving the two agreements was critical, as a contract to begin construction will expire on May 12.

During a legislative session on April 7, however, the council voted 4-3 to table the agreements until more information could be provided to nearby residents.

The public forum will be live streamed on pac14.org for members of the public, according to a press release from the county executive office. Questions and comments related to the water main extension project can be heard by emailing airportwater@wicomicocounty.org or by calling 410-548-4696 or 443-235-0671 at the beginning of the question and answer period of the agenda.

Emails will be accepted at the start of the meeting but not read and answered until the question and answer portion of the agenda, phone calls will be accepted at the start of the question and answer portion, and emails and phone calls will be responded to on an alternating first-come, first-serve basis. Questions and comments will only be taken via email, phone calls, and texts.

Calvin Peacock, chair of the Wicomico County Airport Commission will moderate the hearing and will provide opening remarks and panel introductions.

Representatives from GMB Engineering, the law firm Webb, Cornbrooks, Wilber, Vorhis, Douse & Mathers LLP, the Wicomico County Council and Wicomico County Emergency Services will be on hand to discuss the project and to answer questions.