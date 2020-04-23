Things I Like – April 24, 2020

by

ESPN’s “The Last Dance”

A blunt conversation with a politician

A wall of photos on canvas

When a card game with my kids doesn’t end in an argument

A great shower after a landscaping project

Hearing about Class of 2020 college commitments

Pasta leftovers for lunch

Throwing the directions away after successfully putting something together

Reading about sports multiple times a day

Smell of steamed crabs in the car

Timely refunds when they are due

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.