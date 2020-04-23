Janice L. Winkler

FELTON, DE – Janice L. Winkler passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born on May 1, 1945 in Salisbury, daughter of the late James Norman Green and

Katherine (Townsend) Layfield.

Mrs. Winkler enjoyed her youth where she grew up next door to her grandmother’s farm and shared many stories about her, her brother and their cousin’s interactions. During summers, she enjoyed attending 4-H Youth Camp and time at the beach with friends and family, particularly Ocean City. She graduated from Wicomico High School in 1963. After graduation she attended Cambridge Nursing Academy in Cambridge, where she obtained her Licensed Nurse Certificate. She worked in Cambridge and then Beebe Hospital in Lewes, Del. One of her early nursing career accomplishments was being accepted as the first Anesthesia Technician at Peninsula General Hospital in Salisbury. She served as a Sunday School teacher at Felton United Methodist Church, Lake Forest Elementary School PTA past President and was a member of the Harrington New Century Club and past president. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and tending to her flowers. She had a love for classic cars, reading Southern Living Magazine and many farm and country related publications. She most enjoyed collecting “bunny rabbits” and spring was her favorite time of year. She cherished family gatherings and hosting dinners at her home for friends and family alike. She was a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She always kept up with the lives of those whom she touched and enjoyed being around people. She will be missed by many who knew her.

Mrs. Winkler is survived by her husband, David W. Winkler of Felton to whom she was married for 47 years. She worked with him on the family farm and road side market, as well as with Winkler Brothers Enterprises for many years. She will be remembered for attention to detail and service to customers through that time. Additionally, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim (Mark) Shafer of Clear Spring, Md.; her son and daughter-in-law, Vince (Julia) Winkler of Middletown, Del.; and her daughter Jodi Winkler Pries of Felton, Del.; her grandchildren, Blake (Paula) Shafer, Heather (Adam) Branch and Frank Winkler; great-grandson Colt Branch; her nephews Brett Winkler and Steve Green; and her niece Jill Gray. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jay Green.

We very much want to honor Janice’s life and together share our appreciation of her contributions to the community, however, in consideration of the current public health environment, and to protect the health of Janice’s family and friends, services will be private.

A Celebration of Janice’s Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home in Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.

x

Joseph Carl Dukehart

CATONSVILLE — Joseph Carl Dukehart of Catonsville passed away on April 20, 2020. He was the beloved

husband of the late Mary Patricia Dukehart and caring father of Mary Ann, Dr. Peter J., Stephen C., Andrew G., and Dr. Matthew R. Dukehart: cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Betty Quinn, and brother, Reverend CH Dukehart.

Due to the continuing pandemic, memorial services will be postponed until sometime this summer. Donations may be made to The Joseph House Crisis Center, The Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, PO Box 1755, Salisbury, Md. 21802 or St. Charles Villa, 603 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, Md. 21228.

x

Carolyn Hartye Dorman

OCEAN PINES — Carolyn “Carol” Hartye Dorman was born in the Bronx, N.Y. to parents Col. Robert and Helen Hartye (US Army Retired) on June 16, 1945. She died peacefully on April 20, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake.

As a proud Army brat, Carol and her family were stationed in Japan, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York and France. She attended Orleans American High School, where she met the love of her life, Charlie “Chuck” Dorman. He was one of those GI’s your Mama told you to stay away from, ha-ha. Upon returning to the states, she and Charlie were married on Feb. 14, 1964 in Catonsville. They lived there for 23 years. Carol worked at Baltimore Federal Savings & Loan in Baltimore City. In 1986, Charlie was transferred to the Naval Facility at Wallops Island as Director of Public Works and they moved to Ocean Pines.

Carol’s favorite past times were reading and singing with the Pine Tones Chorus. She joined that group in 1986 and considered the members her extended family. She particularly enjoyed singing at the nursing homes, which was part of the Pine Tones’ commitment. Carol was currently a member of the Rotary Club of Snow Hill, the Worcester County Arts Council, OC/Berlin Optimist Club and Furnace Town Museum. She was also a past-president of the Ocean Pines Woman’s Club, Ocean City/ Berlin Optimis Club, Gamma Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and the Worcester County Arts Council. She was currently serving as Vice President of the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club.

She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 56 years, Charlie; her sister and her husband, Connie and Dean Merrell of Minnesota; her sister-in-law Lisa Hartye of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; her sister-in-law Maxine Brisbane of Ocean Pines; and her wonderful nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Bob and Helen Hartye; her brothers, Bob Jr. and Michael; her in-laws, Charles and Helen Dorman; and nephew, Steven Hocheder.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snow Hill Rotary Club Scholarship Fund. PO Box 1, Snow Hill, Md. 21863 and/or the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club Scholarship Fund. PO Box 1403, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, Md. 21804. To send condolences to the family please visit www.hollowayfh.com.

x

Lois Lohmeyer

OCEAN PINES — Lois Lohmeyer of Ocean Pines passed away peacefully at Atlantic General Hospital on April 14, 2020 at the age of 89.

A 35-year resident of Ocean Pines, Lois was a neighborhood fixture whose long walks and ready smile touched the lives of her neighbors near and far. Having retired to the area with the love of her life, her late husband Kenneth Vaughn Lohmeyer, Kenny and Lois found a true home among the welcoming embrace of the Pines community and spent many happy years there in a house built just for them.

The daughter of John and Margaret McCloskey, Lois was the eldest of five children, and was something of a second mother to her youngest siblings. Coming of age in the shadow of World War II, she spent her teen years in Europe with her family following her father’s US Army postings, graduating from high school in Heidelberg, Germany. Lois maintained close ties with her brothers and sister throughout her life and always treasured their time together. She is predeceased by her brothers, Dennis R. McCloskey of Virginia Beach, and A. Joseph McCloskey of Orlando, Fla.

Lois enjoyed an independent and quiet life, taking pleasure in the simplest and best things, the fellowship of her friends and family, the companionship of pets, and the satisfaction of doing and providing for herself when and where she was able. In recent years as her health declined, Lois took solace in her orderly home life. Her friends and neighbors made this independence possible, becoming for Lois an extended family of “guardian angels” that she could always rely upon for safety, support, and love.

Lois is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Vaughn Lohmeyer Jr. of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jeffrey Allen Lohmeyer of St Petersburg, Fla, as well as her brother, John McCloskey and his wife Patricia of Boca Raton, and her sister, Catherine Ward of Baltimore, together with many nieces and nephews. Lois knew the blessings of four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Alexa Martinek, her husband Adam, and their son Daniel of Spokane, Wash.; Alastair Lohmeyer and partner Cassie Jones of Tacoma; Giles Lohmeyer, his wife Gaby, and their daughter Camille also of Tacoma; and Issy LaVe and husband Louis of Post Falls, Idaho.

A funeral service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to The American Lung Association of Maryland, 211 E. Lombard St. Baltimore, Md. 21202 or to Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md., 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

x

Allen F. Hastings

BERLIN — Allen Hastings of Berlin passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 84. He was the son of the late Preston Hastings and Lilly (Allen) Hastings as well as the loving husband of Dorothy Hastings.

In addition to his wife, Allen is survived by his children, Tina Donaway and Lori Hastings and her significant other Richard Jones, and brother, Robert Taylor Hastings and wife Edith. He is also survived by grandchildren Breezy Popp, Jessica Donaway and Rachael Donaway; step-grandchildren Lane Jones, Richard Jones and Colin Jones; great granddaughter Ariana Wells; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Allen was preceded in death by his sister, Amanda King.

Allen had spent most of his life working as a poultry farmer before retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family and at home washing his cars and mowing the grass. He was a Nascar fan and specifically a fan of Jimmy Johnson. Allen also enjoyed feeding his squirrels and loved watching his hummingbirds.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland.

x.

Kristie Ann Dennison

OCEAN CITY — Kristie Ann Dennison, age 67, died Saturday April 18, 2020 at Harrison House of Snow Hill.

Born in Washington DC, she was the beloved daughter of the late Ernest E. and Shirley F. Miller Dennison. She is survived by her sisters, Cyndy Dennison of Ocean City and Sherry Dabney (David) of Bethany Beach, Del. Also surviving are her nephews, Matthew Dennison, Jimi Dennison (Maria) and Peyton Miller Bernell; cousins Kara Moyer, Patrick Moyer (Selena), Megan Moyer, Michael Moyer; sister in law Anne Dennison Creech; and uncle George E Miller III. Preceding her in death was her twin brothers, Kevin and Stephen Dennison.

Kristie was a graduate of Wheaton High School. Her great love was her music and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed the beach life, a beautiful sunrise, sunset, a good fried shrimp platter, watching anything sports oriented and the Hallmark channel at Christmas.

A graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring and will be private for the family. A donation in her memory may be made to the Worcester County Development Center, 8545 Newark Rd, Newark, Md. 21841. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

x

Matthew Ballard Cooper

DELMAR — One of the brightest stars in our universe was extinguished as Matthew Ballard Cooper “Flea Dog,” passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born May 23, 1964 in Washington, D.C., a son of Beverly and Gary Cooper of Delmar.

Matt graduated from Southern High School near Annapolis with the class of 1982. He was a sports enthusiast and a faithful fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Redskins. Also known as Matt, Mateo, Flea and Flea Dog, he loved life and could light up a room wherever he went and will be remembered by so many who knew and loved him. He was an accomplished salesman and sold various products and services throughout his lifetime. God gave him the gift of a great smile and the ability to talk and sometimes talk very loud. Flea and his wife Denise opened “Bistro 54” in Delmar, where they met many wonderful and close friends. Along with friends, he was in the process of opening “Bin 54” wine bar in Delmar.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of almost 18 years, Denise (Cobb) Cooper; a brother and his wife, Mark and Karen Cooper of Bishopville and their children, Kristin Stortini of Rockville and Paul Stortini of Philadelphia; in-laws, Meredith and Daniel “Doc” Cobb of Delmar; and a brother-in-law and wife, Danny and Wendy Cobb and their children, Emily and Brendan of Ada, Michigan; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of close friends. He is also survived by his six furry, four-legged “children,” Prada, Meadow, Bistro, Oliver, Freckles and Louie, his beloved Shelties. He was preceded in death by grandparents June and Ted Cooper and Helen and Lester Ballard; uncle Lester “Pee-Wee” Ballard; and twin brothers who died in infancy.

Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, services and a celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, c/o Memorial Gifts, 3800 Reservoir Road NW, Washington, DC 20007 or by visiting https://www.medstarhealth.org

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.