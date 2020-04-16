Grace Marie Scheu

JUPITER, Fla. — Grace Marie Scheu, 83, of Jupiter, Fla., passed away April 11, 2020 in Stuart, Fla.

Born on Dec. 9, 1936, in Bronx New York, she met her husband, George in Ocean City, Maryland. They married in 1959 and moved to Wilmington, Delaware, where she taught elementary school for many years at Ursuline Academy until she retired. She and her husband spent 43 wonderful years together. Together they raised as a daughter, Gigi and a son, Greg.

Before moving to Jupiter, Fla., she spent the summer months in Ocean City. She will be remembered for all of the lives that she touched through teaching and volunteering with her church, Holy Savior, in Ocean City, as well as the countless hours that she spent volunteering to help children at Caring Children Clothing Children in Stuart.

Grace was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George “Alan” Scheu. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Greg Scheu and Kim Scheu of Raleigh, N.C., and her daughter, Virginia (Gigi) Suntum, of Palm City, Fla., and four cherished grandchildren, Michael and Christopher Scheu and Casey and Olivia Suntum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, Fla. 34997 (www.treasurehealth.org); or Caring Children Clothing Children, 7985 SW Jack James Dr., Stuart, Fla. 34997, (www4Csmartin.org).

Under the present COVID19 circumstances, a memorial service for Grace will be announced at a later date. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine Church and Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mealey Funeral Home, Wilmington, Del. (www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com)

Lillian Margaret Luciano

OCEAN CITY — Lillian (Lou) Margaret Luciano (nee Hewitt), 97, wife of the late Alex P. Luciano, Sr., died at Stella Maris on April 12, 2020.

Prior to being admitted to Stella Maris in March of 2019, Lou lived at Warren Place Senior Apartments for 8 ½ years. Before that, she resided in Ocean City for nearly 40 years.

Lou is survived by three children, a daughter Carole Taylor (Steve), Timonium, and son Mark Keska and son Alex Luciano, Jr. (Karen) of Bishopville. She also has three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

While living in Ocean City, Lou was employed as a bus driver in the resort town. She was the first woman to be a full-time, year-round bus driver in Ocean City. She loved driving the bus and continued until age 70, retiring after 17 years of service. She then worked 10 years as a recreation aide at Friendship House, an assisted living home near Berlin. She was also a member of Friendship United Methodist Church in Berlin.

Lou had many accomplishments that she was very proud of. She received her GED at age 83 from the Worcester County Board of Education. She was a 40-year member of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company Women’s Auxiliary, including Member of the Year in 2009; an Elk’s Lady Member of the Year, 1999-2000; a 25-year member of the Women’s Club of Ocean City; a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary; and a graduate of the Ocean City Citizen Police Academy. She also volunteered for many years with the Ocean City American Legion. She also completed a course for the local Community Emergency Response Team in 2008.

Interment will be private. No flowers, please.