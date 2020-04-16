Assault, Child Abuse Arrest

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested on assault and child abuse charges last week after an incident at a downtown residence, continuing a pattern of similar incidents in recent months.

Around 4:30 a.m. on April 4, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 14th Street for a reported domestic assault in progress. OCPD officers observed a suspect, identified as Burt Foskey, 41, of Ocean City, whom they knew from previous encounters, running east on 14th Street toward the Boardwalk.

OCPD officers met with the female victim who was reportedly upset and who told police Foskey had allegedly dragged her through the residence by her hair and had assaulted her. The victim told police Foskey had looked through her phone while she was asleep and found that she had been communicating with another male, according to police reports.

The victim told police her two young daughters heard the commotion and came into the bedroom where the alleged assault was taking place. According to police reports, Foskey picked up one of the girls and shoved her back into a wall and pushed her in the face with an open palm.

The victim reportedly yelled at the girls to run and get help and they ran across the street to a neighbor who called 911. OCPD officers interviewed the children who corroborated the story. Foskey was arrested for assault and child abuse. According to police reports, OCPD officers had been to the residence 14 times since the end of October for similar incidents.

Arrested On Consecutive Days

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested on back-to-back days after allegedly launching expletive- and racial slur-laced tirades at his neighbors and police officers in the downtown area.

Around 5:15 p.m. on March 31, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the area of 8th Street when he was responded to a report of a disorderly individual. Upon arrival, the OCPD officers observed a male suspect later identified as Bret Wurster, 57, of Ocean City, walk out of his residence and scream at two other individuals across the street. According to police reports, Wurster then directed his expletive-laced tirade at the arriving officers.

Wurster reportedly went back inside his residence, but came out again a short time later. He was repeatedly told to calm down and stop yelling, but continued to shout expletives at the police officers on scene. Ultimately, he was arrested for disorderly conduct.

While at the OCPD booking facility, Wurster defecated and urinated on his cell’s floor, according to police reports. Officers knew Wurster was aware there was a toilet in his cell because they saw him drinking from it earlier.

Around 10:45 p.m. the next day on April 1, OCPD officers returned to the 8th Street area because of complaints about Wurster, who had been released after the prior day’s incident. Similarly, Wurster was found to be banging on a neighbor’s door and screaming expletives and racial slurs, according to police reports.

When officers arrived, Wurster allegedly directed his expletive- and racial-slur tirade at police. Finally, Wurster was arrested again and charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct. While Wurster was being transported to the booking facility again, he allegedly spit in the face of an OCPD officer transporting him. According to police reports, Wurster spit on the transport officer while yelling at him.

Delaware Fugitive Arrested

OCEAN CITY — A Bishopville man wanted on a fugitive warrant from Delaware was arrested in Ocean City last week after fleeing from police.

Around 1 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of 120th Street observed an individual whom he knew from previous encounters. The officer did a background check and confirmed the suspect was William Stewart III, 29, of Bishopville. The background check also revealed Stewart was wanted on an active warrant from Sussex County for failure to appear in court to face a theft by false pretense charge.

According to police reports, Stewart ran across Coastal Highway and through the parking lot of a store on 125th Street. He then ran behind a bank toward a restaurant at 126th Street. Stewart reportedly ran to a now-defunct restaurant on 126th Street and attempted to conceal himself on the porch.

An OCPD officer pulled up in his vehicle with the emergency lights and siren on and advised Stewart to stop, according to police reports. Instead, Stewart began walking away again and the officer was forced to draw his Taser and ordered Stewart to stop.

Stewart continued to try to escape before being subdued, according to police reports. He was arrested on the fugitive warrant from Delaware and was also charged with resisting arrest.