Pair Arrested For Domestic Assault

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania couple was arrested last month after allegedly scrapping with each other in a vehicle and causing a disturbance on a downtown side street.

Around 9:30 p.m. on March 14, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of Robin Drive for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, the officer met with a couple who told police they were out for a walk when they noticed a female later identified as Hunter Zimmerman, 21, of Chambersburg, Pa., who appeared to be intoxicated and lost.

The couple told police they walked Zimmerman back to where she was staying, according to police reports. The couple told police they heard a lot of yelling and arguing behind them as they walked away after taking Zimmerman back to where she was staying with a male individual later identified as Nathaniel Tlanda and that they were concerned for Zimmerman’s safety, according to police reports.

OCPD officers responded to the area and heard a female voice belonging to Zimmerman shouting from a vehicle “get off me” and “get away from me,” according to police reports. As the officers approached, Tlanda reportedly lifted his head from the back seat of the vehicle. Officers approached the vehicle and found Zimmerman and Tlanda crouched down between the front and back seats.

According to police reports, the driver’s side door was open and a box of carryout food appeared to have been thrown out of the vehicle and splattered all over the roadway. Zimmerman’s clothes were in disarray as if she had been involved in a struggle, according to police reports. Tlanda was reportedly not wearing a shirt and had various bruises, scratches, bite marks and cuts on his body. The injuries included scratches under his left eye, a laceration under his right eye with fresh blood and scratches on his back and neck.

Meanwhile, Zimmerman reportedly had fresh injuries including bite marks, scratches and lacerations. According to police reports, Zimmerman said the injuries occurred while Tlanda was on top of her in the vehicle and she attempted to get him off of her. Tlanda was arrested for domestic assault against Zimmerman at that point.

When Zimmerman learned Tlanda was being arrested, she reportedly leaped from her seated position and approached the officers to attempt to thwart the arrest, according to police reports. Despite warnings to sit back down, Zimmerman reportedly continued to intervene while shouting expletives at the arresting officers.

According to police reports, Zimmerman attempted to lunge past the OCPD officers arresting Tlanda. In the process, she reportedly grabbed the shirt of one OCPD officer, ripping the radio from the officer’s uniform shirt and destroying officer’s earpiece attached to the microphone. That action caused both Zimmerman and the officer to fall to the ground.

The officer placed his arm behind Zimmerman in an effort to keep both of them from hitting the ground hard, during which the officer sustained abrasions and pain. Only after Zimmerman was subdued on the ground did the officer realize the radio and earpiece had been destroyed. Zimmerman was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering, resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct.

Glass Bottle Thrown

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested last month after reportedly throwing a glass bottle into a crowded bar while she was being escorted from the establishment.

Around 11:40 p.m. on March 14, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a bar at 28th Street for a report of a female guest throwing a glass bottle in the establishment. The bar manager told police the suspect, later identified as Kelly Jo Emory, 44, of Hanover, Pa., and her group had left the bar after the incident and a male bartender had followed them.

Other OCPD officers located Emory and her group walking on Philadelphia Avenue in the area of 23rd Street and detained them. The initial officer met with the bar manager, who reported Emory became angry when after a substance got on her sweatshirt while she was using the ladies’ room. When bar staffers told Emory there was nothing they could do for her, she became angry and would not calm down.

When the bar manager attempted to escort Emory out of the bar, she reportedly picked up a glass bottle and threw it at a high rate of speed back into the bar and a crowd of people. The bar manager told police the bottle nearly missed a large crowd of people in the establishment, instead hitting a plexiglass wall behind the bar, causing it to shatter, according to police reports.

The shattered bottle and the broken plexiglass wall caused chards of glass and plexiglass to rain down on a group of bar patrons. Several bar patrons told responding officers it was a miracle the thrown bottle did not hit anyone in the crowded establishment.

Emory was interviewed and admitted throwing the bottle because she was angry about her sweatshirt. She reportedly told police when she threw the bottle, it was not directed at any particular person. The plexiglass wall was valued at $250. Emory was charged with reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property.

Construction Site Tirade

OCEAN CITY — A Florida man was arrested on numerous charges last month after allegedly driving over and backing over safety cones in a construction area before launching into an expletive-laced tirade directed at resort police officers.

Around 7:20 a.m. on March 14, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of 67th Street observed a vehicle quickly accelerating toward Coastal Highway pushing orange safety cones around the roadway. As the officer observed, the vehicle backed up and wildly reversed, pushing more safety cones around the roadway.

The officer then observed the vehicle accelerate toward a construction area and a crane, driving through the yellow caution tape and more cones, according to police reports. Construction workers in the area reportedly were in the roadway and on the sidewalk trying to replace the cones.

While the officer observed, the driver, later identified as Troy Hudler, 24, of Ocala, Fla., allegedly crawled across from the driver’s side of the vehicle and exited through the front passenger door. The officer approached Hudler and asked what he was doing, but he reportedly answered with a slew of expletives and began to walk away from the area. Meanwhile, the construction workers continue to scramble to replace the displaced cones and told police Hudler was not part of their crew.

According to police reports, numerous individuals were leaving a nearby hotel and others on hotel balconies were clearly disturbed by Hudler’s actions and expletive-laced tirade. Hudler continued to yell loudly and told officers to quit harassing him and to lock him up, a request they granted, according to police reports. Hudler was charged with disorderly conduct, negligent driving and other traffic violations.