Pictured, first row from left, are Geo McElroy, judge; Lauren Moses, Snow Hill High; Elizabeth Thornton, Snow Hill High; Anayelli Reyes, Pocomoke High; and Laruen Stull, Stephen Decatur High. Back, from left, are Serap Aksu, Stephen Decatur High; Henna Parmar, Worcester Preparatory School; Nadia Bullock, Stephen Decatur High; Ariel Alvarado, Stephen Decatur High; and Thomas Hogan, judge. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — Students from Worcester County high schools received awards in an annual art competition organized and sponsored by the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club.

Thirty-two entries were submitted for the contest and are featured on the exhibit at the Worcester County Arts Council’s Gallery in Berlin. Works accepted for the competition included original paintings and drawings and was judged by art educators and artists, Thomas Hogan and Geo McElroy. The competition offered a total of $1,400 in cash prizes to the student artists.

The entries in this year’s competition were outstanding, according to organizers. The pieces reflect the high level of interest in the fine arts among Worcester County students and the dedication of the region’s arts teachers and patrons to encouraging artistic skills in our high schools.

Awards in painting category were presented to the following students: first place, Elizabeth Thornton, Snow Hill High School; second place, Anayelli Reyes, Pocomoke High School; third place, Henna Parmar, Worcester Preparatory School; honorable mention, Lauren Moses, Snow Hill High School.

In the drawing category, awards were given to four Stephen Decatur High School students: first place, Lauren Stull; second place, Nadia Bullock; third place, Ariel Alavarado; and honorable mention, Serap Aksu.

The People’s Choice Award was presented to Anayelli Reyes.

The exhibit of students’ work was on display at the arts council’s Berlin gallery throughout February.