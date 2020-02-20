RWWC Send Valentine Cards Veteran Homes, VA Hospitals

The Republican Women of Worcester County collected over 1,400 Valentine cards this month and distributed them to Veterans Homes and VA Hospitals in Maryland. Pictured, from left, are Linda Dearing of Copy Central who generously boxed and mailed the cards again this year and Vera Beck, RWWC Caring for America chair.