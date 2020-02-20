OC Elementary Kindergarteners Do Kind Deeds

After reading “Kindness is Cooler, Mrs. Ruler” and “Kindness A-Z,” students in Julie Vorsteg’s kindergarten class at Ocean City Elementary did kind deeds and recorded them on hearts. The goal was 100 good deeds by the 100th day of school. Pictured are Chase Harkins, Kendal Gulshen, Lily Tsvetanov, Franny Bergeman and Sarah Wall.