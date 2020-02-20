The Worcester County Commission for Women (WCCW) has chosen former Worcester County Commissioner Judy Boggs of Ocean Pines as its Woman of the Year. The WCCW will hold its annual Women’s History Luncheon on March 25 at the Clarion Hotel in Ocean City when Boggs will be honored for her service to the county and for bringing the idea of forming the WCCW to the county in 1995. The public is invited to attend the luncheon. Boggs, right, is pictured with WCCW Co-Chair Tamara White. Submitted Photos