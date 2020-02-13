SALISBURY – A partnership between Wicomico County’s public school system and a Boston-based organization is expected to improve student support services.

On Feb. 5, Wicomico County Public Schools (WCPS) announced an effort to improve the effectiveness of social, emotional, behavioral and counseling supports for students through a partnership with the District Management Group, a Boston-based organization with expertise assisting school districts in these areas.

“I am very proud of the quality of support we provide our students and the hard work of our staff who help all children achieve at high levels,” Superintendent Donna Hanlin said. “As part of Imagine 2022, even higher expectations require us to look for ways to further increase supports to our students without increasing stress on staff, and that is why we have engaged the District Management Group to assist us.”

The partnership will include a multi-phase project gathering and analyzing data on WCPS support systems, identifying commendations and opportunities within the school system, sharing findings, and prioritizing and pursing action planning opportunities, according to a press release issued this week.

The results are expected to provide a better picture of what is working well in the district, a better understanding of what the appropriate level of staff and services are, the overall improved delivery of services students and parents, and better utilization of district resources.

“I am committed to ensuring a positive school climate for students and staff,” Hanlin said. “We are excited to be undertaking this study and appreciate the community’s support in this process.”

Last week’s announcement comes two months after WCPS joined forces with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Juvenile Services and the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County to form a Youth Safety Task Force to improve school climate and student conduct after an uptick in violent incidents earlier in the school year.

Beginning in October, for example, school system officials witnessed several student altercations at Salisbury Middle School. That same month, a 13-year-old student was charged with threat of mass violence for her involvement in a bomb threat at James M. Bennett High School. And in November, three teachers at Parkside High School sustained minor injuries following a fight between students.