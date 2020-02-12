Local artist Randy Hofman used his sand sculpting skills last week to carve out the Ocean City Film Festival logo in preparation for the fourth annual event, March 5-8 in the resort. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The 4th Annual Ocean City Film Festival will screen more than 100 films at popular venues in the resort March 5-8.

The festival will bring together film lovers and filmmakers from across the globe to Ocean City for this four-day special event. The Art League of Ocean City produces the festival along with broad community sponsorship.

Over four days, the festival will screen independent films spanning multiple genres — from feature-length to short horror to social commentary — at the Flagship Cinemas, Carousel Hotel, Fox Gold Coast Theater, Clarion Hotel and Seacrets. Local filmmakers, as well as filmmakers from across the country and around the world, submitted films that were specifically judged for the festival. In addition, films with local interest were curated by the Art League and will have their public debut at the Film Festival.

The Film Festival will kick off with a Hollywood-style opening reception on Thursday, March 5 at the Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City where film lovers party with filmmakers and celebrate the festival kickoff. The festival will conclude with the awards ceremony and party at Seacrets’ Morley Hall on Sunday, March 8. A panel of Eastern Shore media and arts professionals will judge the films and present the awards.

Maryland Film Office Director Jack Gerbes and other film industry professionals will lead a panel discussion on Saturday, March 7 at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on creating and producing films.

Tickets are $99 for an all-access four-day pass that includes unlimited films, the opening “meet the filmmakers” reception with hors d’oeuvres, the panel discussion, and the award ceremony; $20 for a one-day film-only pass; $69 for a four-day film-only pass. Tickets to the parties can be purchased separately for $25, and to the panel discussion for $10.

Tickets are available at OCMDFilmFestival.com, by visiting the Arts Center on 94th St., or by calling 410-524-9433. Tickets will also be available at the film locations the day of the screenings on a cash-only basis. Several local hotels are offering discounted room packages for the weekend, posted on the festival’s website.

Hundreds of films were submitted to the festival, and Festival Director William Strang-Moya contributed to hand-picking the final selection.

“We have local films, films from all over the world, and films that can’t be seen anywhere else but in Ocean City at the festival,” Strang-Moya said. “The festival and our selection of films are truly getting bigger and brighter every year.”

The films that will be shown have not been rated, and some feature adult content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Sponsors for this year’s Film Festival include: The Town of Ocean City, The Aloft Hotel/Blue Water Group, BB&T, Carousel Hotel, Clarion Resort Hotel, Coastal Style Magazine, Delmarva Public Radio, The Dispatch, Fager’s Island, Flagship Cinemas, Marlin Moon/Harrison Group, Maryland Film Office, Ocean City HMRA, Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, Ocean City Today, Preston Automotive Group, Princess Royale, Real Hospitality Group, Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City, Seacrets, Ruark Group/Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse/Lighthouse Sound, Shenanigans, ShoreCraft Beer, Sun & Surf/Fox Gold Coast, Sunsations, Thrashers/Jolly Roger, Ward Museum, WBOC/WRDE, and Worcester County Tourism.

The inaugural festival was held in June 2017 and was the first of its kind in Ocean City. The 2018 festival moved to the off-season to better accommodate traveling filmmakers and filmgoers and to stimulate the local economy in a shoulder-season month.

More information, tickets, and links to hotel packages are available at OCMDFilmFestival.com.