SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners advised staff to consider cellular antennas as they prepare to repaint a water tower in Ocean Pines.

As they approved plans to get bids to paint the north water tower in Ocean Pines, the commissioners told staff to reach out to Verizon regarding the possibility of installing an antenna after the work is complete.

“I know they do have a serious problem with dropping calls out on (Route) 90,” Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said. “I don’t know if this would help. It’s a discussion we need to have.”

John Tustin, the county’s director of public works, approached the commissioners this week for approval to move forward with seeking bids for the painting of the north water tower in Ocean Pines.

“It’s been over 20 years since the north tower has been recoated,” Tustin said.

He added that plans and specs had been prepared by Salm Engineering and that the county had $400,000 from the 2019 bond issue for the project.

When asked about existing antennas on the tower, Tustin confirmed that there were some but that they were no longer in use and would be removed when the tank was repainted.

“I know Verizon was looking for space, this wouldn’t suit their needs over there?” Mitrecic asked.

Tustin, acknowledging Verizon’s failed plan to put up a cell tower at the Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant, said the county could reach out to Verizon.

“We will have that discussion,” he said.

Tustin noted that the county was still waiting on a permit for the painting from the Maryland Department of the Environment but wanted to move forward with bidding so work could begin in the early spring so the tower would be available in the summer.