OPLGA Holds Annual Pink Lady Tourney

The Ocean Pines Ladies Golf Association (OPLGA) held its Annual Pink Lady Golf Tournament at the Ocean Pines Golf & Country Club in October to raise money to help provide mammogram screenings through the Eunice Q. Sorin Women’s Diagnostics Center at Atlantic General Hospital. The association raised $1,608 this year, bringing total contributions over six years to more than $8,400 raised for the center. Pictured, from left, are Susan Morris, OPLGA; Colleen Wareing, vice president of patient care services at AGH; Carolyn Neal, OPGLA; Michael Franklin, hospital president and CEO; Ann Shockley, OPLGA; and Don McMullen, OPMGA.