Stephen Decatur Performs ‘Hansel & Gretel” For Worcester Elementary Students

by

Stephen Decatur High School recently performs dozens of performances of “Hansel and Gretel” through its ann

Students C

Students Dual Children’s Theatre production. Thousands of students from Worcester County visited the high school on field trips through their schools. Right, senior Devon Ross poses with Showell Elementary School second grader Paige Swift. Left, senior Eliza Siegel, who was the witch, shows a softer side as she hugs Showell Elementary School second grader Seaira Carven.