Kirk Douglas Carey

Kirk Douglas Carey

BERLIN — Kirk D. Carey, age 59, of Berlin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Dale Carey and Patricia Hadder.

He leaves behind his son, Alex Carey of Snow Hill and, his significant other of more than 15 years, Judy Collins of Berlin. He is also survived by his uncle, William Hadder, and aunts, Shirley Aydelotte, Gladys Aldridge, Dorian Littleton and, Kathleen Mitchell, as well as several cousins.

Kirk was the owner of Carey Sheet Metal and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at the Boggs Disharoon American Legion post in Berlin on Jan. 4, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Condolences may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.