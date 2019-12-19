Some of the hundreds of brave souls are pictured running toward the Atlantic Ocean during last year’s swim. File Photo

BERLIN – It’s almost time for Atlantic General Hospital’s 26th Annual Penguin Swim to be held on New Year’s Day.

As always, the swim will be held at the Princess Royale Hotel, located on the oceanfront at 91st Street in Ocean City.

The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation is inviting individuals and teams to join in the fundraising. All penguins will receive an official 2020 AGH Penguin Swim short-sleeve T-shirt for their $25 registration fee. Additional incentive prizes can be earned based on individual fundraising efforts. Individual and team participants can register online now to start collecting donations. To view this year’s shirts and prizes, or to register, visit www.aghpenguinswim.org or text PENGUIN to 51555.

Event day registration will begin at 10 a.m., ending promptly at 12:30 p.m., with the main event at 1 p.m. on the beach. The time in between will be chock full of fun activities the whole family will enjoy including carnival games, face painting, mermaids and more. The Bull on the Beach team will parade down the beach at 12:45 p.m. from 94th Street to the swim area in front of the Princess Royale. Spectators are welcome.

Participants are encouraged to come to pre-registration and advance check-in at the Princess Royale in the Premier Lobby from 2-4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to avoid long lines on event day and pick up wristbands, shirts and prizes early. Those registering early will also receive an additional incentive prize. All participants are required to register either online or in person and check-in on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day to receive a wristband to gain access to the swim area.

Special recognition awards will be given to the oldest and youngest penguins. Trophies for first, second and third place will be awarded to those who raise the most money in divisions for individuals, adults and 18 and under, and teams, businesses, community groups/organizations, and youth/family. There will also be prizes awarded for the best costumes. Be sure to sign-up for the costume contest in the atrium at the Princess Royale before the swim.

Find the event on social media using #OCPenguinSwim, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/penguinswim, or call the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation office at 410-641-9671 for more information.