SoDel Cares Donates $10K To Harry K. Foundation

by
SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, recently donated $10,000 to the Harry K Foundation. Pictured, from left, are Lindsey Barry, comptroller for SoDel Concepts; Stephanine Manning-Roash, chair of the Harry K Foundation fundraising committee; and Harry Keswani, founder and president of the foundation.