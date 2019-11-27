ARIES (March 21 to April 19): There could be an unexpected change in plans for your upcoming holiday travels. But keep in mind that a little flexibility goes a long way in resolving any disappointments.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A new relationship might not be responding quite as quickly as you’d hoped. Could you be expecting too much too soon? Try to ease up and let things happen at their own pace.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): As we approach the frenetic pace of pre-holiday planning, take time out now to reconnect with the wonderful people who share your life, especially the one who also shares your dreams.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A misunderstanding should be resolved before you get caught up in the flurry of holiday preparations. Set your pride aside and deal with it, regardless of who might have hurt whom first.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Being told that a colleague might have been trying to undercut your effectiveness might or might not be true. Get all the facts before you even think about acting on this so-called information.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): It’s a good idea to start your holiday preparation plans early in order to avoid a time crunch if an unresolved workplace situation causes a problem. That old friend might have some welcome news.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A family member’s actions continue to surprise you, but this time with positive results. Could be your wise counsel finally got through. It’s like having an early holiday gift, isn’t it?

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your reluctance to act in a current situation could be traced to your inner self advising you to take more time to study its complexities before you attempt to deal with it. Good luck.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Soothing hurt feelings before they can ignite an angry outburst is the wise thing to do. And, of course, when it comes to doing the “wisdom thing,” you do it so well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Budget your time so that you can handle both your workplace duties and your personal holiday planning — including travel arrangements — without burning out on either end.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You might find that you still need to firm up one or two of those still-outstanding decisions so that you finally can move forward as you had planned. Weigh the facts, then act.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You usually don’t carry grudges, but you might feel this is one time when you’re justified in doing so. But aren’t you spending too much energy holding onto it? Let it go and move on.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a way of using your quiet strength to persuade people to follow their better instincts and do the right thing.

(c) 2019 King Features Synd., Inc.