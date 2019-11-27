Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month: Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Community Bible Study

(Women and Children)

September 2019 through May 2020. Harvest Baptist Church, 29945 Dixon Rd., Salisbury. Pre-registration now open. $35 for adults, $10 for children. Thirty-week study of Revelation, Galatians and Colossians. Women of all ages and Bible knowledge welcome. Coordinator Linda Frey, 410-422-8773. Register and pay online at Salisbury.CBSclass.org.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Members and guests welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Wednesday: Rotary Club

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club meets Wednesdays on a weekly basis at the Residence Inn in Ocean City at 6 p.m.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beach-singles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

Every Saturday: Goat and Sheep Seminars

10 a.m. Tractor Supply Co., Berlin and Farmers & Planters Too, Salisbury. Free programs focusing on small ruminant health, fencing and pasture management and feeding. Programs by University of Maryland Extension. For full schedule and registration, contact Maegan Perdue, mperdue@umd.-edu or 410-632-1972.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

November 29: Christmas Caroling

Immediately following the Berlin tree lighting, come to Stevenson United Methodist Church for an old-fashioned Christmas carol sing-a-long and listen to the church’s beautiful organ. All are welcome.

November 30: Oyster Fritters

Powellville United Methodist Church will sell oyster fritters, homemade soups and BBQ sandwiches from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Eat-in or carryout available. Desserts offered.

November 30: Holiday Bazaar

Brandywine Living at Fenwick Island invest public to a festival holiday shopping experience from 9 a.m.-noon. Donations of new fleece coats, hats and gloves being accepted for sizes pre-k to fifth grade for the Clothing Our Kids organization. 302-436-0808 to RSVP.

December 4: Community Forum

Assateague Coastal Trust and Assateague Coastkeeper and Sentinels of Eastern Shore Health will host at the Chipman Cultural Center from 6-8 p.m. Forum on sea level rise and climate change open to the public.

December 6: Friday Night Dinner

Selbyville Elks Lodge will host from 6-8 p.m. featuring grilled Italian chicken breast and smoked mozzarella sandwiches, Zuppa Toscana soup and dessert. Cocktails, soda and beer available. Public welcome. 410-352-3445

December 7: Christmas Bazaar

A Christmas Bazaar to fund the Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health at Most Blessed Sacrament School from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Local crafters, raffle table and baked goods on hand. Homemade food will be available for purchase all day. Eat-in or carry-out. 443-690-6913.

December 7: Breakfast With Santa

Breakfast buffet with Santa from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Buckingham Presbyterian Church. Cost for adults, $10; kids ages 3-10, $5; and kids 2 and under, free. Tickets available at door. Reservations recommended for large groups at 8:30 a.m. 410-641-0234.

December 7: Fresh Sausage Sale

From 9-11 a.m. pickup at the Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department.

December 7: Annual Yard Sale

From 8 a.m.-noon at the Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department. Breakfast sandwiches available. Tables $15 each or two for $25. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve.

December 7: Fried Chicken Buffet

All-you-can-eat at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Willards from 11 a.m.-until. Adults, $14; children, $7; under 6 free. Bake table and carryouts.

December 7: Breakfast With Santa

From 8-11 a.m. at Dry Dock 28 in

Ocean City featuring live music, Santa and a breakfast buffet. Tickets at the door. Adult, $10; 6-12 years old, $5; and under 5, free.

December 13: Christmas Concert

A Christmas Concert, benefiting the CASA program, will be held at Stevenson United Methodist Church 7-8:30 p.m. Local musicians and children performing favorite holiday tunes as well as the Stevenson UMC hand bell choir and director and organist Ty Thompson.

December 13: Christmas Concert

Pines Tones Chorus will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Atlantic United Methodist Church. Admission is free. An offering will be received. Refreshments after in the church hall. All welcome.