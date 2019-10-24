Summer of 1965

Volume XI

Edition 2

Issue Highlights

In his City Hall Report, Councilman C.H. Shuey wrote, “Since you were here last summer, Ocean City has come of age – no longer is it a narrow strip of sand confined between the Inlet and 41st Street, with but little room to grow. Annexation of former North Ocean City, which be-came effective the 26th day of January, quadrupled the City and carried our north boundary up to the Maryland-Delaware line. In recognition of our increased problems, our City Council has been expanded to seven members.”

Manager Ed. P. Lewis invited guests to his Sunset View Motel, located on Beach Hiway at 48th Street.

The Samoa was open from 11 a.m.-4 a.m. and offered exotic Chinese Polynesian cuisine.

At Mario’s on 22nd Street, an ad slogan read, “Where gracious dining joins with a gay Neopolitan atmosphere to make any meal an adventure.”

McCabe’s Sinclair Service on 2nd Street was offering “pick up and delivery, speedy car washing, fast oil change and immediate battery service” by calling 9-9921.

Helicopter rides, dodge cars and an Arnold Palmer Driving Range were among the amenities offered at Ocean City’s newest/largest and most exciting family fun center – Jolly Roger from 28th to 30th streets.