Kiwanis Club Sponsors Student Leadership Programs

by
Kiwanis Club Sponsors Student Leadership Programs

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City sponsors Student Leadership Programs in all but one of the local northern Worcester County public schools. Faculty advisor Tanya Jones, Ocean Pines-Ocean City Kiwanis club advisors Wilma Chinn and Ralph Chinn and faculty advisor Marie Fontello are pictured with 11 members of the Buckingham Elementary Kiwanis K-Kids Club.