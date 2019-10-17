Guidance Sought On Homeless Issue At Transit Centers; Progress Reported By Outreach Team OCEAN CITY – Homeless individuals and weekend visitors sleeping in public areas in and around the resort highlighted this week’s meeting of the Ocean City Police Commission.On Wednesday, officials with the resort’s public works department came before the Ocean City Police Commission to highlight the growing number of homeless individuals sleeping at transit facilities and… Read more »

Mann To Release Second Ocean City History Book BERLIN – Trimper's Rides. Frontier Town. The White Marlin Open. The arson fires of the 1970s.These are just a few of the places and events featured in local author Bunk Mann's new book "Ghosts in the Surf."Available online and in retail stores by Oct. 26, "Ghosts in the Surf" is a companion to Mann's first…

Windsurfer Recalls How A Planned One-Hour Excursion Turned Into An Overnight Adventure DEWEY BEACH – A longtime resort physician says he is lucky to be alive after a windsurfing trip last week left him stranded in a Delaware bay for hours.Last Thursday evening, Victor Gong – an Ocean City emergency physician for 30 years – went windsurfing off Dewey Beach. But his hour-long excursion soon turned into…