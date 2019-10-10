Decatur Homecoming Court Named

by

Students FStudents GHomecoming Week culminated in the naming of the Homecoming Queen and King on Friday, Oct. 4. Senior Abby Yesko was crowned queen during halftime of the Friday night football game, while senior Branden Manuel was named king during the annual afternoon pep rally. Both Yesko and Manuel are members of the National Honor Society and serve as senior class officers. Above left, Yesko is pictured with Principal Thomas Sites. At right, Manuel is pictured with his mother, Dawn Manuel, and Sites.