OCEAN CITY — The 22nd Annual Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show will return to Ocean City Thursday for the Columbus Day holiday weekend.

This four-day automotive event, from Oct. 10-13, continues to be one of the East Coast’s largest fall car shows with more than 2,000 hot rods, street machines, customs and more. This event will have various car shows at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on 40th Street, both inside and outside, as well as the downtown Inlet parking lot and various citywide locations.

Scheduled to appear at Endless 2019 from the hit show Gearz will be Stacey David. David will be at the event Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. inside the convention center and Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Inlet parking lot.

Plus joining the fun, from Iron Resurrection attendees will be able to meet Amanda Martin. She will be at the Inlet Friday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and inside the convention center Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Being held in conjunction with Endless Summer Cruisin is the 39th Annual Hot Rod & Custom Car Show Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 10-12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., inside the convention center. See some of the hottest show cars in the mid-Atlantic compete for cash and trophy awards. In addition, spectators can vote for their favorite ride. Plenty of live entertainment on stage including Mook Jones on Thursday, noon-3:30 p.m., and Golden Touch, performing Friday and Saturday, noon-3:30 p.m. Also on hand will be vendor showrooms for automotive needs plus jewelry, arts and crafts and more all inside the convention center.

Live in concert during Endless Summer Cruisin, back by popular demand, will be The Doo Wop Project, taking the stage Thursday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. inside the Ocean City Performing Arts Center. The Doo Wop Project features members of the Broadway hit musicals “Jersey Boys” and “Motown the Musical”. The show traces the evolution of doo wop music from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to some of the biggest hits on the radio today. Tickets are on sale now at the Ocean City Box Office (1-800-OC-OCEAN), TicketMaster (1-800-551-SEAT) or online at delmarvaconcerts.com.

Another event being held during Endless Summer Cruisin is the Cruisin Classic Auction. With over 100 vehicles, including classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods and special interest vehicles, expected to cross the auction block this is sure to be quite the event. Consignment previews begin Oct. 10 and continue Oct. 11 with a special VIP event for all registered bidders, consignors and their guest Friday night at Harpoon Hanna’s. The live auction begins Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. Some highlighted vehicles are a 1957 Chevy Belair Pro-built 355c.i. engine, a 1941 Willys Coupe custom built and a rare 2005 Ford GT. If you are interested in participating in this sale as a seller or buyer, visit cruisinclassicauctions.com or call 410-871-8381. Spectator admission into the auction is included with the admission ticket for Endless Summer Cruisin.

Some of the top national names in the country will be on display at Manufacturer’s Midway located at the Inlet including Advance Auto Parts, AMSOIL, Automotive Lift Service, Miller Welding, the Maryland Lottery, Summit Racing and many more. At the OC Convention Center Treasured Motorcars will be on display.

Another Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show highlight are the special Boardwalk parades that will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings, Oct. 10-12. Parades begin at 8 a.m. leaving 27th Street and cruising south along the Boardwalk to the Inlet.

Spectator tickets for Endless Summer Cruisin are $10 per day, Thursday and Sunday, and $15 per day Friday & Saturday. Four-day event passes are also available for $35 at the event. For more information on Endless Summer Cruisin visit www.EndlessSummerCruisin.com or call 410-798-6304.

Endless Summer Cruisin Ocean City has always held safety as the top priority. The event does not tolerate unlawful activities or the disrespect of Ocean City. The town of Ocean City will be classified as a special event zone during the event where there will be increased fines for speeding, negligent/reckless driving, spinning wheels and alcohol related offenses. A press release for the event said, “We encourage everyone that comes to Ocean City for Endless Summer Cruisin, both participants and spectators, to respect the town and abide by the rules. We look forward to a wonderful and safe Endless Summer Cruisin for 2019 and years to come.”