Colby Phillips

BERLIN — Ocean Pines Operations Director Colby Phillips will teach two classes this month to both honor her late grandmother and raise money for the Susan G. Komen foundation for breast cancer awareness.

“My grandmother, Barbara Kleinfeller, died almost 20 years ago fighting a battle against breast cancer,” Phillips said. “And there are several other women I have known in my life who battled cancer, not only from around here in our Ocean Pines community, but also other areas. In honor of them and their courageous fight, I wanted to do something to give back, even if it’s just a small thing.

“Cancer sucks, on all levels, no matter the type,” she continued. “I definitely pray for the day where the only time we need to discuss the word ‘cancer’ is when we are giving our horoscope.”

On Sunday, Oct. 20, Phillips will teach a water aerobics class at 3 p.m. and a hydro cycle class at 4 p.m., both at the Sports Core Pool on 11144 Cathell Road in Ocean Pines.

Phillips said she ordered pink noodles for the occasion, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“The water aerobics class is one I have been teaching in Ocean Pines for 12 years now,” she said. “It involves all-over cardio and is perfect for all ages. It’s low-impact aerobics and easy on the body, but still provides great cardio.

“The hydro cycle class is our one-of-kind, popular, in-the-water spin class. If you have never sweat working out in a pool before, this class is for you,” Phillips continued. “It’s also easy on those with bad knees and backs, because of the buoyancy of the water.”

The fee for each class is $10, with all proceeds going to the Komen foundation.

Unlimited space is available for the aerobics class, but only 12 spots are available for the cycle class. Those wishing to take either class must sign up in advance by calling 410-641-5255.