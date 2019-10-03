A collection box for the “Holiday Gifs for Soldiers” campaign is pictured. Submitted Photo

OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors voted unanimously this week to rename a room in the community center in honor of Anna Foultz.

On Wednesday, the board voted 7-0 to change the name of the Marlin Room at the Ocean Pines Community Center to the Anna Foultz Room. Foultz, a longtime resident and volunteer loved by many, passed away Sept. 22.

“Anna will be sorely missed,” said Doug Parks, president of the association. “She was a very very important person in the Ocean Pines community. Condolences go out to her family and we’ll celebrate her, not only by the dedication of the room but just remembering all the things she did for Ocean Pines, Star Charities and the other organizations she was associated with.”

Parks also announced that Star Charities, the nonprofit Foultz started with her husband Carl in 2007, will host a remembrance ceremony for Foultz on Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. in conjunction with the renaming of the room in her honor.

“More details will come,” Parks said.

Foultz lived in Ocean Pines for more than 30 years. In addition to cofounding Star Charities, which gives back to the men and women of the U.S. military, Foultz was a staunch supporter of the Girls Scouts.

Star Charities volunteers plan to continue the annual “Holiday Gifts for Soldiers” collection in October, in Foultz’s honor. The drive is among the biggest endeavors of Star Charities, and Foultz had said collecting for servicemen and women made her feel closer to Carl and helped to honor his service. From Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, black collection buckets will be placed in Ocean Pines at the Community Center, Sports Core Pool and Manklin Meadows Racquets Sports Complex. Additional collection containers will be available at the libraries in Ocean Pines and Ocean City, as well as at the Gold Coast Mall in Ocean City, Worcester County Arts Council in Berlin, and First Shore Federal Savings & Loan on Racetrack Road. All items collected will go to U.S. soldiers serving outside the United States.