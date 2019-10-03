Atlantic Club & Worcester County Addictions Host Ribbon Cutting For ‘River of Hope’ Garden

The Atlantic Club and the Worcester County Addictions Cooperative Services Center on Route 50 hosted a ribbon cutting for the new “River of Hope” garden this month as part of the Worcester Goes Purple celebration. Above, Worcester Goes Purple Coordinator Debbie Smullen celebrates the occasion.