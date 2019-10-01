Officials broke ground on the new $1.6 million golf clubhouse Tuesday. Photo by Bethany Hooper

OCEAN PINES – Officials in Ocean Pines celebrated the start of construction on a new golf clubhouse with a groundbreaking ceremony this week.

On Tuesday, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ocean Pines Golf Clubhouse. Construction on the new facility will start next week.

“I’m glad this day is finally here,” said Association Vice President Steve Tuttle.

In April, the OPA Board of Directors approved construction of the new building at a guaranteed maximum cost of $1.6 million. The Whayland Company, based in Laurel, Del., will oversee construction.

And in May, Absolute Demolition of Ocean City demolished the former two-story clubhouse.

Association President Doug Parks recognized the many individuals involved with the project, as well as current and former board members.

“I also thank the former board members who supported this and the current board members who continue to support this,” he said. “And we can make sure this project is delivered on time, so we can start enjoying a wonderful new facility here at the golf course.”

Salisbury architectural firm Davis, Bowen and Friedel developed the plans for the roughly 7,200-square-foot, single-story building. The clubhouse will feature a large meeting room, outdoor deck, pro shop, club-fitting area and space for the Tern Grille restaurant, which will be overseen by the Matt Ortt Companies.

General Manager John Viola applauded the individuals on the project’s advisory team, including Tuttle, builder Marvin Steen and contractor Frank Brown. He also thanked members of the board and community members.

“I want to thank everybody in Ocean Pines as well as the golfers that have supported this place over the years,” he said. “Let’s go forward.”

Opened in 1972, the Ocean Pines Golf Course is one of the earliest courses in the Ocean City area. It is open to the public year-round, and is the only Robert Trent Jones, Sr. designed course on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Golf operations have moved to a trailer and will remain there until the new clubhouse is completed. Food and beverage service and restroom facilities will be available during the interim.

For more information on the course, call 410-641-6057 or visit www.oceanpinesgolf.org.